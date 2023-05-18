Ben Askren calls out Jon Jones after recent Francis Ngannou remarks

Ben Askren has an issue with the UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones following his recent remarks directed at Francis Ngannou.

Following the announcement that Ngannou would sign a record-breaking deal with the PFL, Jones quickly poked jabs at the former UFC heavyweight champion. Earlier this year, Ngannou revealed he wouldn’t re-sign with the UFC and would test the waters of free agency.

Although signing an exclusive deal with the PFL, Ngannou announced he wouldn’t compete inside their cage until mid-2024, with his main focus on a ‘tune-up” boxing bout, before seeking challenges against heavyweight mainstreamers Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.

Despite his long and continuous period of inactivity and no longer being contracted to the leading MMA organisation, Ngannou claims the throne to still being the ‘baddest motherf***er on the planet”.

Jones, who sits at the top of the UFC heavyweight division after winning the belt Ngannou vacated, took issue with the former champions’ affirmation.

Highlighting Ngannou’s PFL deal, Jones tweeted: “Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street, who does that?” with Ngannou rapidly responding back with: “Then cross the street.”

Jones insisted that Ngannou only started to make these claims once he knew the fight would never happen: “Wasn’t calling himself the worst when he was still a free agent,” Jones wrote.

