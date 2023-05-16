search

Jon Jones reacts after former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou signs with PFL

By Chris Taylor - May 16, 2023

Jon Jones has reacted to the news that former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has signed a deal to fight for PFL (Professional Fighters League).

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285

Earlier today, news broke that ‘The Predator’ has found a new home under the PFL banner. The 36-year-old Ngannou will have ‘equity and leadership’ roles within the company, which includes a seat on the promotion’s athlete advisory board as well as a role of chairman of PFL Africa.

The agreement will also allow Francis Ngannou to seek out his own boxing matches.

While many fighters were quick to congratulate ‘The Predator’ on his new deal, reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was not overly impressed.

‘Bones’ took to Twitter with the following statement criticizing Ngannou’s claim that he is still “the baddest man on the planet”.

“Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street, who does that? Lol” – Jones tweeted.

Francis Ngannou of course parted ways with the UFC in January of this year after being unable to come to contract terms with the world’s leading MMA promotion.

Prior to the fallout, Dana White and company were looking to book Jones and Ngannou in a fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship.

Jon Jones went on to fight Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 and made quick work of the Frenchman earning a first-round submission victory.

While Ngannou has yet to respond to ‘Bones’, he did release the following statement on his new contract with the PFL:

“The past few months have been a very interesting time to understand and see the landscape but I’m very excited about this deal with the P.F.L. because they basically showed what I was expecting. They didn’t just show up as a promotion that was looking for a fighter, but really came as a partner that sees more value in you as a person.”

What do you think of the comments made by Jon Jones concerning Francis Ngannou’s new PFL deal?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones UFC

Related

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou explains why PFL debut isn't slated until 2024

Josh Evanoff - May 16, 2023
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou hits back at "two-faced" BKFC's David Feldman after PFL signing

Josh Evanoff - May 16, 2023

PFL heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou has taken time to hit back at BKFC’s David Feldman. ‘The Predator’ recently ended his lengthy free agency by signing with the PFL. Ngannou famously left the UFC in January, […]

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones responds after Francis Ngannou tells him to “cross the street” and join PFL

Josh Evanoff - May 16, 2023

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has hit back at Francis Ngannou. ‘Bones’ has been out of the cage since March, when he faced Ciryl Gane. However, as the story goes, he was never expected to […]

Francis Ngannou
Jake Paul

Jake Paul sends welcome message to “baddest man on the planet” Francis Ngannou after signing with PFL

Susan Cox - May 16, 2023

Jake Paul is sending a welcome message to the ‘baddest man on the planet’, Francis Ngannou, after signing with PFL. The news broke this morning that Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, had signed with […]

Megan Olivi
Megan Olivi

Megan Olivi issues apology after referring to Jamahal Hill as an interim champion during UFC on ABC 4 broadcast

Susan Cox - May 16, 2023

Megan Olivi has issued an apology after referring to Jamahal Hill as an interim champion during the UFC on ABC 4 broadcast. Olivi, an MMA analyst and interviewer, has established herself as a well known […]

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou responds to 'ignorant' Conor McGregor

Lewis Simpson - May 16, 2023
Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou names the boxer he plans to face before making his PFL debut

Susan Cox - May 16, 2023

Francis Ngannou is naming the boxer he plans to face before making his PFL debut. The former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, made headlines today, Tuesday, May 16th, when it was revealed that he signed […]

Francis Ngannou
UFC

Francis Ngannou signs with PFL, will make his promotional debut in 2024

Susan Cox - May 16, 2023

‘The Predator’ has landed. Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) has signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and will make his promotional debut in 2024. The news of the signing first broke with ‘The New York […]

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 123, UFC Vegas 73
Diego Ferreira

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 123 with Diego Ferreira, Chase Hooper, Houston Alexander, Loopy Godinez, and Vanessa Demopoulos

Cole Shelton - May 16, 2023

The 123rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 73 and BKFC 43 this weekend. We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Diego Ferreira (2:42). Next, […]

Ali Abdelaziz, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Ali Abdelaziz slams Conor McGregor for mocking “overrated” Gilbert Burns

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2023

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has lashed out at Conor McGregor for mocking Gilbert Burns in a recent Twitter exchange. It’s no secret that Ali Abdelaziz and Conor McGregor don’t like one another. They’ve had a […]