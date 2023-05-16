Jon Jones reacts after former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou signs with PFL

Jon Jones has reacted to the news that former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has signed a deal to fight for PFL (Professional Fighters League).

Earlier today, news broke that ‘The Predator’ has found a new home under the PFL banner. The 36-year-old Ngannou will have ‘equity and leadership’ roles within the company, which includes a seat on the promotion’s athlete advisory board as well as a role of chairman of PFL Africa.

The agreement will also allow Francis Ngannou to seek out his own boxing matches.

While many fighters were quick to congratulate ‘The Predator’ on his new deal, reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was not overly impressed.

‘Bones’ took to Twitter with the following statement criticizing Ngannou’s claim that he is still “the baddest man on the planet”.

“Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street, who does that? Lol” – Jones tweeted.

Francis Ngannou of course parted ways with the UFC in January of this year after being unable to come to contract terms with the world’s leading MMA promotion.

Prior to the fallout, Dana White and company were looking to book Jones and Ngannou in a fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship.

Jon Jones went on to fight Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 and made quick work of the Frenchman earning a first-round submission victory.

While Ngannou has yet to respond to ‘Bones’, he did release the following statement on his new contract with the PFL:

“The past few months have been a very interesting time to understand and see the landscape but I’m very excited about this deal with the P.F.L. because they basically showed what I was expecting. They didn’t just show up as a promotion that was looking for a fighter, but really came as a partner that sees more value in you as a person.”

