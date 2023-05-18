Israel Adesanya reveals who he’s rooting for in Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis fight

Adesanya rooting for Dricus du Plessis

Although pushing for Du Plessis to win, Adesanya believes it will take a lot of work for the South African to get past a fighter as skilled as Whittaker.

“Rob can probably get him out of there in the second round or just beat him up for three rounds,” Adesayna said. “He can’t outlast Rob. I think Rob will be faster than him, fitter than him.”

Adesanya added, “I really want Dricus.”

If Whittaker wins, which Adesanya gives a “70 percent” chance of happening, it will be the third time they’ve met in an MMA setting, with the Nigerian-Kiwi getting his hand raised on both previous occasions.

For some, the thought of repeatedly fighting the same face can get boring and un-motivate an athlete. Still, when proposed with the idea of fighting Whittaker in his backyard for a second time, Adesanya welcomes it.

“I think there’s another story there. It’s in a new state or city in Australia, another stadium”.

Lately, Adesanya and Du Plessis have gotten involved in some heated back-and-forth exchanges after Du Plessis labelled Adesayna, Kamaru Usman and Francis Ngannou “fake Africans”. While taking great offence to Du Plessis’s remarks, Adesayna wanted to settle their differences in the Octagon and promised to “torture” the No.6 ranked middleweight if the opportunity arose. The recent beef between the two is likely the main reason Adesanya wants Du Plessis to get his hand raised at UFC 290.

What do you make of the prediction from Israel Adesanya? Will Dricus Du Plessis have enough ability to get through Robert Whittaker? Let us know in the comments!