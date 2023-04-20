Saudi promoter reveals talks underway to host Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk and Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua on the same event

Amer Abdallah of Saudi’s Skill Challenge Entertainment is looking to host a mega boxing event this year with Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk as the main event.

The Saudi boxing promoter revealed talks are underway to see Fury take on Usyk in the headliner and Deontay Wilder face Anthony Joshua in the co-main event on the same card. It also would not be a tournament, just two heavyweight fights going down on the same night.

“I will say there’s no tournament. Are those fights [Fury vs. Usyk & Joshua vs. Wilder] in play? Of course, they’re in play,” Abdallah said to Boxing King Media (h/t Boxingnews24) about Fury-Usyk and Wilder-Joshua. “It’s just a matter right now of when Prince Khadid decides that once he wants to do the fight and has determined when to do the fight, I assure you that I’ll receive the phone call, and he’ll tell me to make the fights happen, and I’ll reach out to those four parties that we have a great relationship with, as we do with every promoter in the business and we’ll make the fights happen.”

As of right now, no deals are in place but if it gets made, this event could go down as the biggest in boxing history. The hope is to also make it happen in December.

“December, there’s a specific date in mind, and once he wants to put out that press release, we’ll put it out. We have it ready, and those fights will be announced, but there might be fights before that also,” Abdallah added about Fury-Uysk. “So December isn’t the first fight we’re looking to do, it’s a fight we’re looking to do, and these names are in the mix. So whether AJ wants to take a tune-up fight and his management thinks it’s good for him or whether he wants to go back down to Texas to work a bit longer with his new trainer. Of course, we would. This is the business side of the sport. If he takes a tune-up fight, he’s got to win the fight. It’s not interesting to us if he comes off a loss. So he’s got to win the fight.”

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Uysk was targeted to happen in April but the fight did not come to fruition as negotiations stalled. But perhaps the two sides can reach an agreement ot face one another in December. As for Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua, it would be a chance for the winner to likely face the winner of Fury-Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight titles. Both Wilder and Joshua have held heavyweight titles but both lost them to Fury and Usyk, respectively.

Do you think this event with Fury vs. Usyk and Wilder vs. Joshua happens?