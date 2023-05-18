search

Israel Adesanya reacts to Alex Pereira’s light-heavyweight debut booking against Jan Blachowicz

By Josh Evanoff - May 18, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has reacted to Alex Pereira’s fight booking.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 287

‘The Last Stylebender’ and ‘Poatan’ faced off at UFC 287 last month in Florida. The bout was the fourth time that they had faced off, with the Brazilian scoring two wins in the kickboxing ring. In their initial MMA fight last November, Pereira scored a fifth-round knockout win to win the gold.

However, in their rematch last month in Miami, the former champion scored a hellacious second-round knockout. In the process, Adesanya regained the middleweight title and ended his rivalry with Pereira. Well, the rivalry is ended for the moment, as the Brazilian is heading up to light-heavyweight.

RELATED: DANA WHITE ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL MAIN CARD LINEUP FOR UFC 291 AND TWO BIG PRELIM FIGHTS

Earlier this week, Alex Pereira was booked against Jan Blachowicz for UFC 291 in July. In an interview uploaded to his YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya reacted to the fight announcement. There, the middleweight champion didn’t seem to believe the Brazilian stood much of a chance.

Adesanya famously lost to the Polish former champion himself back in March 2021. In the video on his YouTube channel, the middleweight champion didn’t give a prediction. However, he offered that Blachowicz will likely beat the Brazilian up on the ground.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 287, UFC

“I think Jan is going to take him down and beat him up there,” Israel Adesanya stated in the video uploaded to his YouTube channel. “I think Jan will stand with him for a bit. But, eventually, just get him to the fence or try and take him down the way he took me down. I don’t think he’s going to shoot, so he’s either going to get him to the fence.”

He continued, “…Yeah, he did it at the right times and he took me down. So he could get caught coming in, it depends. What if he gets him down? What if he can keep him down? I don’t know, we’ll have to see. I don’t know, I’m not doing a f*cking prediction for this fight. But right now it’s funny, I think it’s a nice matchup to me.

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Pereira Israel Adesanya Jan Blachowicz

Related

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya reveals who he's rooting for in Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis fight

Lewis Simpson - May 18, 2023
Robert Whittaker Israel Adesanya
Dricus du Plessis

The Octagon is set to return to Australia for UFC 293 in September

Fernando Quiles - May 18, 2023

It\'s Official

Jan Blachowicz

Alex Pereira reacts after booking fight with Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291: “I was waiting for him”

Harry Kettle - May 17, 2023

Alex Pereira has given his reaction to the news that he’ll be locking horns with Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 on July 29. Last night, UFC president Dana White announced a wave of major fights […]

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya vows to take things to new levels when he fights the winner of Whittaker vs. du Plessis: My next game will be something special”

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2023

Israel Adesanya has promised to take his game to the next level when he takes on either Robert Whittaker or Dricus du Plessis in his next fight. In his latest outing, Israel Adesanya was finally […]

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya responds after his ex-girlfriend takes him to court for half of his earnings

Susan Cox - May 15, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is responding after his ex-girlfriend took him to court for half of his earnings. Apparently, Charlotte Powdrell, Adesanya’s ex is taking the middleweight champion to court, in an attempt to […]

Johnny Eblen

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen is confident he would “destroy” UFC title holder Israel Adesanya: “He really exposed himself when he fought Pereira”

Susan Cox - May 12, 2023
Colby Covington
Israel Adesanya

Colby Covington claims Israel Adesanya "can't hang" with him: "I beat him from pillar to post"

Lewis Simpson - May 11, 2023

Colby Covington made a bold statement claiming that UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesayna doesn’t stand a chance with him inside the Octagon and is willing to back it up. Covington is currently ranked No.2 in […]

Alex Pereira
Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira believes there will be a “massacre” if UFC champion Israel Adesanya collides with Dricus du Plessis

Fernando Quiles - May 11, 2023

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira doesn’t think Israel Adesanya will have much problem in a potential clash with Dricus du Plessis. At the moment, du Plessis is the number six-ranked UFC middleweight. The former […]

Anthony Smith, Alex Pereira
Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith "would love" to fight Alex Pereira at light heavyweight, but thinks the Brazilian will struggle at 205lbs

Cole Shelton - May 10, 2023

Anthony Smith would love to face Alex Pereira at light heavyweight. After Pereira suffered a knockout loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287 to lose the middleweight title, he announced he would be moving up […]

Rich Franklin Israel Adesanya
Rich Franklin

Rich Franklin says Israel Adesanya is currently ranked 3rd for greatest middleweight of all time

Fernando Quiles - May 4, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer Rich Franklin doesn’t think Israel Adesanya can lay claim to being the best, or even second-best, middleweight of all time. Adesanya is the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion. He’s a two-time 185-pound […]