Belal Muhammad confirms Shavkat Rakhmonov is next for first UFC title defense: “I will break him”

By Josh Evanoff - August 1, 2024

Newly crowned UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is ready for Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rahmonov

‘Remember The Name’ returned to the cage in the main event of UFC 304 over the weekend. There, Belal Muhammad entered the octagon a massive underdog against welterweight champion Leon Edwards. ‘Rocky’ had previously dominated their first encounter in March 2021, until a second-round eye poke caused a no-contest.

However, the second meeting couldn’t have looked any different. In the UFC 304 main event, Belal Muhammad outstruck and outwrestled Leon Edwards. After five hard-fought rounds, the 36-year-old was finally a UFC champion. Post-fight, Muhammad shot down the possibility of a trilogy with his British rival.

A few days removed from his title win, Belal Muhammad is opening up on what’s next. Speaking on his own ‘Remember The Show’ Podcast, the newly crowned champion confirmed that the rising Shavkat Rakhmonov will be next. The undefeated welterweight has long been viewed as a future titleholder, and will now get the first crack at Muhammad.

RELATED: TONY FERGUSON SENDS MICHAEL CHIESA A MESSAGE AHEAD OF UFC ABU DHABI SHOWDOWN: “I’M GOING TO CHOKE YOU OUT”


Belal Muhammad confirms Shavkat Rakhmonov is next after UFC 304 upset title win

“You don’t want to get too comfortable.” Belal Muhammad stated on the ‘Remember The Show’ podcast, about his UFC future. “People are already telling me that Shavkat [Rakhmonov] is going to kill me. That was probably the first tweet that came out from my haters. ‘He won’t do that to Shavkat, Shavkat will kill him’, I love that. I love that.”

He continued, “I’m going to do the same thing to him. I’m going to go out there and break him, break him. Then they’ll say that about the next guy… By the end of my career, I’m going to be the best welterweight to ever do it. The way to do it, is to walk through these next guys. Shavkat is next…. I’m going to start taking these guy’s zeros. I already took Sean Brady’s 0, Shavkat’s next.”

While Belal Muhammad is intent on handing Shavkat Rakhmonov his first loss, it’s not going to be easy. ‘Nomad’ currently holds an undefeated 17-0 record, and is coming off a submission win over Stephen Thompson in December. However, if there’s anyone who could beat the odds, it’s Muhammad.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight champion? Do you think Belal Muhammad will beat Shavkat Rakhmonov?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC

Related

Farid Basharat, Michael 'Venom' Page

Farid Basharat opens up on viral altercation with "coward" Michael 'Venom' Page

Curtis Calhoun - August 1, 2024
Kayla Harrison
Ketlen Vieira

Kayla Harrison set to return to the Octagon at UFC 307

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2024

Kayla Harrison has her second UFC appearance set.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya speaks on widely-discussed Olympic boxing controversy: "He couldn't even finish her!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 1, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has spoken out on one of the biggest talking points of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Jose Aldo, Mario Bautista
UFC

REPORT | José Aldo vs. Mario Bautista added to UFC 307

Curtis Calhoun - August 1, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo will make his bantamweight return to the Octagon against the surging Mario Bautista at UFC 307.

Dana White Nick Diaz Nate Diaz
Nick Diaz

Dana White is “not very” confident that UFC fans will see Nick Diaz fight in 2024

Susan Cox - August 1, 2024

Dana White is sharing that he is ‘not very’ confident that UFC fans will see Nick Diaz fight in 2024.

Merab Dvalishvili, Marlon Vera, Sean O'Malley, UFC 299, UFC

Marlon Vera questions Merab Dvalishvili’s chin ahead of UFC title fight with Sean O’Malley: “If you get dropped by Henry Cejudo”

Susan Cox - August 1, 2024
Dana White, UFC
UFC

The UFC issues statement after ‘antitrust settlement’ gets denied by judge

Susan Cox - August 1, 2024

The UFC has issued a statement after the ‘antitrust settlement’ was denied by a judge.

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson reacts after Dana White calls for his retirement win or lose at UFC Abu Dhabi

Susan Cox - August 1, 2024

Tony Ferguson is reacting after Dana White called for his retirement win or lose at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Marlon Vera
Marlon Vera

Marlon Vera plans to “make an example” of Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Abu Dhabi

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2024

UFC star Marlon Vera vows to make an example out of Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304, Bonus, UFC
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier shares high praise for Paddy Pimblett after finishing King Green at UFC 304: “He’s talking the talk, walking the walk”

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2024

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has praised Paddy Pimblett following his victory over King Green at UFC 304.