KSI pulls out of 2 vs. 1 boxing match at Misfits 17 due to injury: “I will be back soon”

By Josh Evanoff - August 1, 2024

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI won’t be fighting later this month at Misfits 17.

KSI

‘The Nightmare’ is still among the biggest names in the weird world of influencer boxing. While he doesn’t have the resume of Jake Paul, KSI still holds a 4-1 professional record. To this date, the British boxer has scored victories over fellow influencers, Logan Paul, Swarmz, Faze Temperr, and journeyman Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

As of now, KSI hasn’t competed since his unanimous decision defeat to Tommy Fury last October. Following the defeat, the YouTuber called for a rematch with ‘TNT’. However, Fury quickly declined that offer. After months on the shelf, the influencer announced plans to return earlier this summer on August 31 in Dublin.

In the main event of Misfits Boxing 17, KSI was set to face influencer boxer Slim Albaher, and former MMA fighter Anthony Taylor. However, just a few weeks before fight night, that bout is now off. Taking to X earlier today, ‘The Nightmare’ revealed that a nagging injury has forced him out of his return to the ring.

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI reveals injury, pulls out of Misfits Boxing 17 return

In the post, KSI stated that he had been battling the injury for a while, and had hoped to gut it out. However, the injury had gotten worse during fight camp, forcing him to pull out of his return. In the post, the YouTuber-turned-boxer offered fans a refund, while also revealing that more boxing matches will be added to the card.

Also in the post, was a joke made by ‘The Nightmare’, seemingly at Conor McGregor. KSI joked that his injury was not his toe, and was more serious than that. ‘The Notorious’ famously withdrew from his UFC 303 return against Michael Chandler last month, due to a broken toe. For what it’s worth, that’s far from the first time that the British star has taken aim at the former MMA champion.

Regardless, fans will have to wait quite a while to see KSI return to the boxing ring. While the British star’s injury isn’t known, it seems quite serious based on his post.

What do you make of this boxing news? Who do you want to see KSI fight next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

