Photo | Belal Muhammad mocks Leon Edwards following UFC 304 title win: “I’ll give him a rematch in three years”

By Harry Kettle - July 29, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has mocked Leon Edwards in the wake of his victory at UFC 304.

Belal Muhammad

Last weekend at UFC 304, Belal Muhammad shocked the world. He defeated Leon Edwards in emphatic fashion, winning the UFC welterweight championship in the process. He predicted it would happen and, ultimately, he was right.

Ever since then, there’s been a lot of talk surrounding a potential rematch. Some believe ‘Rocky’ deserves the chance to win back his crown, whereas others are of the opinion that he needs to work his way back to the top of the mountain.

During the post-fight press conference, Muhammad weighed in on this debate.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170)

Muhammad downplays Edwards rematch

“Yeah, I’ll give him a rematch in three years,” Muhammad told the media. “Let him work his way back up. I think it was a dominant fight, and there really is no need for a rematch. He didn’t have a long reign as a champion, where he is entitled to a rematch. For me, I came to his hometown, in front of his people, in enemy territory. So, it was a layup for him, but I blocked it.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Belal proceeded to take to social media and tease Edwards with a still image of the modified piledriver he delivered in Manchester. As you can imagine, the reaction to the Palestinian star’s win has been mixed – and that’ll likely continue to be the case.

Would you be interested in seeing an immediate rematch between Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards? Is there a chance it will happen before the end of the year? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Belal Muhammad Leon Edwards UFC

