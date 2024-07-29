Photo | Belal Muhammad mocks Leon Edwards following UFC 304 title win: “I’ll give him a rematch in three years”

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has mocked Leon Edwards in the wake of his victory at UFC 304.

Last weekend at UFC 304, Belal Muhammad shocked the world. He defeated Leon Edwards in emphatic fashion, winning the UFC welterweight championship in the process. He predicted it would happen and, ultimately, he was right.

RELATED: Leon Edwards says timing of UFC 304 title fight against Belal Muhammad threw him off, eyes another fight in 2024

Ever since then, there’s been a lot of talk surrounding a potential rematch. Some believe ‘Rocky’ deserves the chance to win back his crown, whereas others are of the opinion that he needs to work his way back to the top of the mountain.

During the post-fight press conference, Muhammad weighed in on this debate.