Belal Muhammad has message for Shavkat Rakhmonov following UFC 304 title win: “I’ve literally never turned down a fight”

By Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024

Newly-crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad isn’t backing down from potential challengers, that includes Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Belal Muhammad

Muhammad put forth the best performance of his pro MMA career in the main event of UFC 304. Belal battled Leon Edwards for the UFC Welterweight Championship in Manchester. Muhammad executed his game plan to near perfection in enemy territory. It led to a unanimous decision win for “Remember The Name.”

Muahmmad has already received a callout from Rakhmonov, and he welcomes the challenge.

Belal Muhammad Open to Fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov in First UFC Title Defense

During the UFC 304 post-fight press conference, Belal Muhammad discussed the possibility of making his first UFC Welterweight Championship defense against Shavkat Rakhmonov (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Yeah, of course,” Muhammad said on fighting Rakhmonov at the UFC 304 post-fight news conference. “I’ve literally never turned down a fight. I’ve never backed down from anybody. I had so many people turn down fights against me so, now I’m at the top. I’m the man and for me, now it’s cementing my legacy as the best welterweight to ever do it.

“I’m not going to sit there and call out these random guys. Who’s next in line, who’s best in line. I’m going to show you who I am, what I can do. They thought Leon could walk through me, now I’m going to walk through all these other guys.”

Rakhmonov has an undefeated pro MMA record of 18-0. He has wins over the likes of Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal, and Neil Magny. All of Rakhmonov’s victories up to this point have been finishes.

It’ll be interesting to see if the UFC goes in the direction of Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov for the 170-pound gold.

