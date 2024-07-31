Tony Ferguson sends Michael Chiesa a message ahead of UFC Abu Dhabi showdown: “I’m going to choke you out”

Tony Ferguson hopes that Michael Chiesa is ready for their UFC Abu Dhabi clash.

‘El Cucuy’ has been out of the octagon since a unanimous decision loss to Paddy Pimblett in December. That defeat at UFC 296 was Tony Ferguson’s seventh loss in a row, previously losing to the likes of Michael Chandler, Beneil Dariush, and Nate Diaz. Seven months removed from that defeat, the former interim champion will face Michael Chiesa.

‘The Maverick’, much like Tony Ferguson, enters their meeting this Saturday on a losing streak. Michael Chiesa is currently riding a three-fight losing streak, last suffering a submission loss to Kevin Holland a year ago. Entering the matchup, the welterweight is a heavy favorite over the former interim lightweight champion.

However, Tony Ferguson isn’t buying into the odds at all. Speaking in a recent interview with Hosheh MMA, ‘El Cucuy’ sent a message to Michael Chiesa. Despite entering the fight with his losing streak, the former champion is confident that he can outwork, and outhustle ‘The Maverick’ on Saturday.

Tony Ferguson sends a message to Michael Chiesa 👀 “I’m going to out work you, I’m gonna punch you, you’re gonna shoot in I’m gonna choke you out… I’m not gonna give you any time to breathe and I hope your conditioning is really good.” 🎥 @HoshehMma #UFCAbuDhabi #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/k1dsOC1e57 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 31, 2024

Tony Ferguson sends Michael Chiesa a message ahead of their UFC Abu Dhabi meeting

“This is mixed martial arts.” Tony Ferguson stated in the interview ahead of his UFC return against Michael Chiesa. “I’m going to go in there and outwork you. I’m going to punch you. You’re going to shoot in, I’m going to choke you out. Paddy [Pimblett] I shouldn’t have let him up [in our fight].”

He continued, “I had too many people telling me the wrong s*it, when I know damn well I have the confidence to get to where I need to go. I have nothing against you Michael Chiesa. But, I’m going to bring the fight to you. I’m not going to give you any time to breathe, and I hope your conditioning is really good.”

For what it’s worth, Tony Ferguson could be feeling confident because of his sparring success. ‘El Cucuy’ recently revealed that he sparred over 100 rounds ahead of his UFC return.

What do you make of these comments from Tony Ferguson? Do you believe he will defeat Michael Chiesa in his UFC return?