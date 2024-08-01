Farid Basharat opens up on viral altercation with “coward” Michael ‘Venom’ Page

By Curtis Calhoun - August 1, 2024

Undefeated UFC bantamweight Farid Basharat has shed some light on his recent altercation with Michael ‘Venom’ Page at the UFC 304 fighter hotel.

Farid Basharat, Michael 'Venom' Page

Basharat and Page, two former teammates, nearly got into a full-out brawl after crossing paths last week in Manchester. It’s uncertain what led up to the near-brawl, but it almost turned into a chaotic scene at the UFC 304 fighter hotel.

If you missed the incident, you can watch it below.

Farid Basharat calls Michael ‘Venom’ Page a “Bully” after squabble

In a recent tweet, Basharat gave his first public remarks since the altercation with Page went viral.

“I’ve never been one to look for a fight but if somebody starts it I will never shy away,” Basharat tweeted. “He swung first and then backed away. Coward and a fake nice guy. But it’s cool.. I know how to deal with bullies. See you around.”

As of this writing, Page hasn’t responded to Basharat’s tweet nor has he given his take on what happened.

Basharat is one of the brightest young stars in the stacked UFC bantamweight division. He defeated Taylor Lapilus in his most recent fight in January and is 12-0 in his professional MMA career.

Basharat earned a spot on the UFC roster via Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022. He’s earned recent wins over Da’Mon Blackshear and Kleydson Rodrigues since earning a UFC contract.

Page signed with the UFC earlier this year following a long, decorated tenure in Bellator. He won his UFC debut over Kevin Holland at UFC 299.

Page’s second UFC outing fell short as he lost to Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303. The loss snapped a run of wins in eight of his previous nine fights.

It’s uncertain when things went south between Basharat and Page, but it’s clear that things are no longer amiable between the former teammates.

Farid Basharat Michael Page UFC

