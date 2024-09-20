Bryce Mitchell shows interest in fighting Movsar Evloev after Aljamain Sterling’s injury: “I’m the dude!”

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is ready to step up and face Movsar Evloev.

‘Thug Nasty’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a short-notice bout with Josh Emmett in December. Bryce Mitchell stepped in for the injured Giga Chikadze and hoped to keep his momentum going. Sadly for the featherweight contender, he was handed a brutal first-round knockout loss.

However, the 29-year-old is seemingly ready to make his comeback. Speaking in a recent interview with The Schmo, Bryce Mitchell discussed his UFC return. There, the grappler showed interest in stepping up to face Movsar Evloev. The Russian was set to compete at UFC 307 next month against Aljamain Sterling, but ‘The Funk Master’ pulled out this week.

After the former champion pulled out, Movsar Evloev called for a short-notice replacement to stay on the card. In the interview with The Schmo, Bryce Mitchell rejected the idea of fighting on short notice, especially after his last fight. However, the featherweight is interested in fighting Evloev, if they can push the bout back two months.

Bryce Mitchell shows interest in facing UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev

“Well dude, you know what happened the last time I took one on short notice.” Bryce Mitchell stated when asked about fighting Movsar Evloev at UFC 307. “Hell dude, it was ugly. So, I’m wise enough to respect that I need more training. I want that fight, I’m down. That’s all I need is two months, and I think that’s fair to ask. If he really wants that fight, two months is not that long of a wait for what they’re paying him. He can survive two more months without a paycheck.”

He continued, “So, I think he should fight me in two months… If Aljo doesn’t want to fight him in a couple of months because he needs more time and they need someone, I’m the dude. There’s not a bigger draw, I mean seriously… I’m going to bring the people there. The people want to see me fight Movsar, I want to kick his a*s because he’s being a little bastard to me.”

For what it’s worth, Bryce Mitchell isn’t the only one who wants to fight Movsar Evloev. After Aljamain Sterling withdrew, rising contender Jean Silva showed interest in fighting at UFC 307. For his part, ‘Lord’ is coming off a knockout win over Drew Dober in July.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC featherweight? Do you want to see Movsar Evloev vs. Bryce Mitchell?