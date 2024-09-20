Bryce Mitchell shows interest in fighting Movsar Evloev after Aljamain Sterling’s injury: “I’m the dude!”

By Josh Evanoff - September 20, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is ready to step up and face Movsar Evloev.

Bryce Mitchell, Movsar Evloev

‘Thug Nasty’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a short-notice bout with Josh Emmett in December. Bryce Mitchell stepped in for the injured Giga Chikadze and hoped to keep his momentum going. Sadly for the featherweight contender, he was handed a brutal first-round knockout loss.

However, the 29-year-old is seemingly ready to make his comeback. Speaking in a recent interview with The Schmo, Bryce Mitchell discussed his UFC return. There, the grappler showed interest in stepping up to face Movsar Evloev. The Russian was set to compete at UFC 307 next month against Aljamain Sterling, but ‘The Funk Master’ pulled out this week.

After the former champion pulled out, Movsar Evloev called for a short-notice replacement to stay on the card. In the interview with The Schmo, Bryce Mitchell rejected the idea of fighting on short notice, especially after his last fight. However, the featherweight is interested in fighting Evloev, if they can push the bout back two months.

RELATED: STEPHEN THOMPSON DISMISSES AGE CONCERNS AHEAD OF UFC 307 RETURN: “I FEEL LIKE I’M 25!”

Bryce Mitchell shows interest in facing UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev

“Well dude, you know what happened the last time I took one on short notice.” Bryce Mitchell stated when asked about fighting Movsar Evloev at UFC 307. “Hell dude, it was ugly. So, I’m wise enough to respect that I need more training. I want that fight, I’m down. That’s all I need is two months, and I think that’s fair to ask. If he really wants that fight, two months is not that long of a wait for what they’re paying him. He can survive two more months without a paycheck.”

He continued, “So, I think he should fight me in two months… If Aljo doesn’t want to fight him in a couple of months because he needs more time and they need someone, I’m the dude. There’s not a bigger draw, I mean seriously… I’m going to bring the people there. The people want to see me fight Movsar, I want to kick his a*s because he’s being a little bastard to me.”

For what it’s worth, Bryce Mitchell isn’t the only one who wants to fight Movsar Evloev. After Aljamain Sterling withdrew, rising contender Jean Silva showed interest in fighting at UFC 307. For his part, ‘Lord’ is coming off a knockout win over Drew Dober in July.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC featherweight? Do you want to see Movsar Evloev vs. Bryce Mitchell?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bryce Mitchell Movsar Evloev UFC

Related

Max Holloway, UFC 300

Max Holloway speaks out against gun violence after recent shootings: "Put the guns down boys"

Josh Evanoff - September 20, 2024
Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling shares details of altercation with "Assh***" Sean O'Malley fans ahead of UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - September 20, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling nearly got into a brawl with a group of Sean O’Malley’s fans during UFC 306 fight week.

Henry Cejudo, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Henry Cejudo blasts "World's biggest cuck" Sean O'Malley after dismissing his Olympic accolades

Curtis Calhoun - September 20, 2024

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has a pointed message for Sean O’Malley after the latter downplayed his career accolades.

Sean O’Malley UFC 306
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley warned by former UFC champion about facing top 5 bantamweight: "I think he pieces Sean up"

Fernando Quiles - September 20, 2024

One former UFC bantamweight champion has warned Sean O’Malley to stay clear from a certain 135-pound contender.

Sean O’Malley Tim Welch
UFC

Sean O’Malley's coach clears the air on UFC 306 corner advice: "It sounded way worse than it actually was"

Fernando Quiles - September 20, 2024

Tim Welch, Sean O’Malley’s coach, has responded to criticisms of his corner advice going into the final round of the UFC 306 main event.

Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC Abu Dhabi, Results, UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo makes case for UFC bantamweight title shot over Umar Nurmagomedov: "He has to get tested more"

Fernando Quiles - September 20, 2024
Dana White, UFC 303
Jake Paul

Steve-O claims Dana White dipped out of the UFC Nashville main event to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Cole Shelton - September 20, 2024

Comedian and actor Steve-O says Dana White left the UFC Nashville main event between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font so he could watch Jake Paul box Nate Diaz.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree's coach shares bold prediction for UFC 307 title fight with Alex Pereira: “He’s the one that breaks game first”

Cole Shelton - September 20, 2024

John Wood the coach of Khalil Rountree shared a bold prediction for his fighter’s upcoming title fight against Alex Pereira.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul vows to end his UFC fighter pay campaign if Dana White makes one change: “I’ll shut the f**k up!”

Cole Shelton - September 20, 2024

Jake Paul plans to end his UFC fighter pay campaign if Dana White makes one change.

Belal Muhammad, Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad says Kamaru Usman "got physical" with him during recent podcast face-to-face

Curtis Calhoun - September 19, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad got into a physical altercation with former titleholder Kamaru Usman while on the former champion’s podcast.