EA Sports UFC 5 set for October release with Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko as cover athletes

By Josh Evanoff - August 29, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko are the latest to grace the cover of EA Sports UFC.

Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko

Over the last few months, EA and the UFC have teased that their fifth entry was on the way. It makes sense, as it’s been over three years since their last release in August 2020. While fans wait for more details about the title, it seems that it’ll be one for the ages.

A report from Inside Gaming released earlier today revealed a lot about the upcoming title. For one, fans can expect Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko to be on the cover of EA Sports UFC 5. However, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is reportedly expected to be on the deluxe edition cover.

For his part, Alexander Volkanovski is coming off a win over Yair Rodriguez in July. Meanwhile, Valentina Shevchenko last competed in March, suffering an upset loss to Alexa Grasso. Slated for the rematch next month, it seems that ‘Bullet’ had still done enough to make the cover of the video game.

ALEXA GRASSO VOWS TO FINISH VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO AGAIN IN THE HEADLINER OF INAUGURAL NOCHE UFC EVENT: "THIS WON'T BE DIFFERENT"

Valentina Shevchenko

However, there’s more than just Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko in the title. The report also stated that legends, such as Fedor Emelianenko, Mike Tyson, and Muhammad Ali will be available as pre-order bonuses. It’s worth noting that boxers Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua served that role for EA Sports UFC 4 in 2020.

Lastly, the game is expected to be released on October 27th for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. For the first time in franchise history, this title is expected to be rated M for Mature, instead of T. The reasoning is that developers wanted to be able to show realistic depictions of damage, raising the rating.

What do you make of this news involving Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko? Are you excited about EA Sports UFC 5?

