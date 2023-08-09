Alexa Grasso vows to finish Valentina Shevchenko again in the headliner of inaugural Noche UFC event: “This won’t be different”
Back in March, Alexa Grasso shocked the world. She defeated Valentina Shevchenko via submission to win the UFC flyweight championship. In doing so, she capped off a remarkable rise to prominence that many were hoping would one day end in a title win. Of course, following the result, everyone knew they’d have to run it back.
Next month in Las Vegas, they’ll do just that on Mexican Independence Day. As you can imagine, Grasso is planning on lightning striking twice.
“Every single fight is different,” Grasso told MMA Junkie. “You always have a plan in your mind and you never know how your opponent is going to respond, but one thing I can tell you is I’m going to finish the fight. I touched her in the first round, I was super close to do a knockout, but it didn’t happen. But, I was super close so, this won’t be different. I’m going to finish the fight no matter (where it goes). I’m going to submit her or it’s going to be a knockout.”
Grasso’s big push
“This is super, super interesting and exciting for me because as an MMA fan and as an analyst that I work too, I would like to know what’s going to be her strategy,” Grasso said. “Now she’s the challenger which is completely different from what she has done all these years.
“So, of course now she has to go for the throne because when she was the champion, she was just waiting and waiting, and I understand that part. It’s going to be huge, and I’m super excited for this fight, I love to fight, and this means a lot to me.”
