REPORT | Ronda Rousey committed to UFC 300 comeback after WWE exit

By Josh Evanoff - August 29, 2023

Death, taxes, and rumors of former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey returning to the UFC.

Ronda Rousey

‘Rowdy’ is one of the company’s biggest-ever stars. Signed to the company as their first female athlete in late 2012, and it was off to the races from there. Ronda Rousey was named the first women’s bantamweight champion and quickly racked up wins over the likes of Meisha Tate and Liz Carmouche.

However, everything changed in November 2015 against Holly Holm. That night at UFC 193, Ronda Rousey suffered the first loss of his career by knockout, losing the title as well. She returned the following year for a comeback fight against Amanda Nunes, again losing by stoppage.

Following the defeat, Ronda Rousey seemingly quietly went into retirement. For the last few years, she’s been doing wrestling work over in the WWE, as well as acting. However, earlier this summer, she left the professional wrestling company due to her contract having a hard-out. Due to the language in her contract, she could leave at any time and did so earlier this month.

Ronda Rousey

Naturally, there were rumors that she would return to the cage. While Dana White attempted to shut down those rumors earlier this month at UFC 292, there’s now a report from the DailyMail. According to the report, Ronda Rousey left the WWE to train for an MMA return.

Furthermore, the report specified that Ronda Rousey would return at UFC 300 early next year. While no opponent was named, she’s been called out several times by former champion Julianna Pena. With no champion at 135 pounds, it’s possible ‘Rowdy’ could walk right into a potential title shot in 2024.

As of now, neither Rousey nor the UFC have commented on the report.

What do you make of this report? Do you want to see Ronda Rousey return to the UFC in 2024?

