Renato Moicano questions Alexandre Pantoja’s decision to fight Steve Erceg at UFC 301: “I don’t think it was very smart”

By Susan Cox - May 3, 2024

Renato Moicano is questioning Alexandre Pantoja’s decision to fight Steve Erceg at UFC 301.

Renato Moicano

UFC 301 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, May 4th at the Farmasi Arena, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The main event will feature current UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (27-5 MMA) going up against Steve Erceg (12-1 MM).

‘The Cannibal’ is on a 5-fight winning streak coming into Saturday’s bout.

‘Astro Boy’ is undefeated since joining the UFC last year.

Renato Moicano (19-5 MMA), is good friends and American Top Team teammates with Pantoja and is sharing his thoughts on the upcoming bout with Erceg.

Moicano, speaking on the ‘MIGHTYcast’ podcast with Demetrious Johnson shared his concern for Pantoja:

“I am a friend with Pantoja. He’s my boy. I like him a lot. Hard worker, dedicated guy, always in the gym, but I didn’t like this fight at all. This guy (Erceg), he’s dangerous but only three fights in the UFC. Nobody knows who he is. He’s not going to sell any pay-per-views. I think Pantoja wanted bad to fight in Brazil because it’s his home, right?”

Continuing Moicano believes the fight was a bad decision:

“But I don’t think it was very smart in the business side. People don’t realize how this is a business, right? We need to create a story behind the fights. Like Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, they got bigger because of the beef. UFC profited off that, they profited off that. If you see Pantoja fighting another guy that nobody knows, I don’t think it’s good for the show. In my book, Pantoja is better than him everywhere.”

Renato Moicano concluded with (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I’m not really excited to watch the fight. I would like to watch Pantoja against Mokaev. I know a lot of people give trash to Mokaev because he had a tough fight against Perez, but I think he would sell the fight more.”

Excited or not, the fight between Pantoja and Erceg is happening tomorrow at UFC 301. Will you be watching?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Alexandre Pantoja Renato Moicano UFC

The UFC 301 weigh-ins took place today, Friday, May 3rd at the UFC host hotel in Rio de Janeiro.

