UFC 301: ‘Pantoja vs. Erceg’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Rio de Janeiro for tonight’s UFC 301 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg.

Pantoja (27-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring his first career title defense with a unanimous decision win over Brandon Royval at UFC 296 this past December. ‘The Cannibal’ captured the men’s flyweight title in July of 2023 when he defeated Brandon Royval by way of split decision.

Meanwhile, Steve Erceg (12-1 MMA) will enter his first career UFC title fight sporting an eleven-fight win streak, with his three most recent wins coming inside of the Octagon. In his most recent effort this past March, the Aussie defeated Matt Schnell via second-round knockout.

UFC 301 is co-headlined by a bantamweight bout between former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo and streaking contender Jonathan Martinez.

Aldo (31-8 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 in August of 2022. Prior to that setback, ‘The King of Rio’ had strung together three straight wins, including victories over Marlon Vera and Rob Font.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Martinez (19-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-main event sporting a six-fight win streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Adrian Yanez in October of last year. ‘The Dragon’ has not tasted defeat since March of 2021, when he was knocked out by Davey Grant.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 301 MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Steve Erceg (125) –

Jose Aldo (136) vs. Jonathan Martinez (136) –

Vitor Petrino (206) vs. Anthony Smith (205.5) –

Michel Pereira (186) vs. Ihor Potieria (185) –

Caio Borralho (186) vs. Paul Craig (185) –

UFC 301 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Joanderson Brito (146) vs. Jack Shore (145.5) –

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (116) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (116) –

Elves Brener (156) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (155.5) –

Drakkar Klose (156) vs. Joaquim Silva (155.5) –

UFC 301 EARLY PRELIMS (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Jamie Mullarkey (155) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (156) – Ruffy def. Mullarkey via TKO (punches) at 4:42 of Round 1

Mauricio Ruffy destroys Jamie Mullarkey in round 2 #UFC301 pic.twitter.com/n5ENiZpC4K — TakeruCigarra (@TakeruCigarra) May 4, 2024

Dione Barbosa (126) vs. Ernesta Kareckaite (125.5) – Barbosa def. Kareckaite by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Ismael Bonfim (156) vs. Vinc Pichel (156) – Bonfim def. Pichel by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Kevin Borjas (125.5) vs. Alessandro Costa (125) – Costa def. Borjas via TKO (punches) at 1:35 of Round 2

Alessandro Costa with the second round finish 🔥 #UFC301 pic.twitter.com/77mqwKSNiL — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) May 4, 2024

Who are you picking to win tonight’s men’s flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg?