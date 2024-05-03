Ben Askren responds to Paige VanZant jabbing him as ‘Not a fighter’ despite several world titles

Former UFC welterweight contender Ben Askren hit back at Paige VanZant’s claims that he’s not an athlete worth recognition as a fighter.

VanZant is scheduled to face OnlyFans model Elle Brooke for the Misfits Boxing women’s middleweight title on May 25th. She returns to combat sports for the first time since a loss to Rachael Ostovich at Bare Knuckle FC 19.

VanZant has made the media rounds since announcing her return to fighting. She recently took jabs at Dillon Danis over a previous face-to-face encounter.

VanZant feels Danis and Askren, despite the differences in their career accomplishments, aren’t fighters.

In a recent sit-down interview ahead of her Misfits Boxing showcase bout, VanZant was asked to give her thoughts on Askren’s fighting prowess.

“Not a fighter, he’s a wrestler,” VanZant said.