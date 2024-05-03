Ben Askren responds to Paige VanZant jabbing him as ‘Not a fighter’ despite several world titles
Former UFC welterweight contender Ben Askren hit back at Paige VanZant’s claims that he’s not an athlete worth recognition as a fighter.
VanZant is scheduled to face OnlyFans model Elle Brooke for the Misfits Boxing women’s middleweight title on May 25th. She returns to combat sports for the first time since a loss to Rachael Ostovich at Bare Knuckle FC 19.
VanZant has made the media rounds since announcing her return to fighting. She recently took jabs at Dillon Danis over a previous face-to-face encounter.
VanZant feels Danis and Askren, despite the differences in their career accomplishments, aren’t fighters.
In a recent sit-down interview ahead of her Misfits Boxing showcase bout, VanZant was asked to give her thoughts on Askren’s fighting prowess.
“Not a fighter, he’s a wrestler,” VanZant said.
Ben Askren rips Paige VanZant after ‘significantly better’ career
It didn’t take long for Askren to respond to VanZant’s comments.
It really wasn’t worth my response. But I appreciate you reminding her that my career was significantly better than hers. I have a record that she can only dream https://t.co/WSDGgSZ6dm
— Funky (@Benaskren) May 3, 2024
“It really wasn’t worth my response,” Askren tweeted Friday. “But I appreciate you reminding her that my career was significantly better than hers. I have a record that she can only dream.”
Askren went 1-2 in his UFC tenure with losses to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia. He controversially won his UFC debut over UFC Hall of Famer Robbie Lawler at UFC 235.
Before signing with the UFC, Askren was one of the top welterweight fighters on Earth, with titles in ONE and Bellator. He went unbeaten in his first 20 professional fights, including Bellator title defenses against Douglas Lima and Andrey Koreshkov.
VanZant, a former UFC flyweight contender, earned wins over Felice Herrig and Bec Rawlings during her promotional tenure. Despite showing initial promise inside the cage, she struggled against veteran flyweights and never fought for a belt.
Askren continues to deal with online hate after falling to Jake Paul in his lone boxing fight in 2021. He hasn’t competed in combat sports since and seems adamant about making his retirement a finality.
While Askren didn’t capture a UFC title, he had a successful MMA career and dismisses VanZant and other critics of his accomplishments.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Ben Askren Paige VanZant UFC