UFC 301 Results: Caio Borralho KO’s Paul Craig (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 301 results, including the middleweight bout between Caio Borralho and Paul Craig.

Borralho (16-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a fourteen-fight win streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Abus Magomedov this past November. ‘The Natural’ has gone 5-0 inside of the Octagon since making his promotional debut in April of 2022.

Meanwhile, Paul Craig (17-8-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Brendan Allen in November of last year. Prior to that setback, ‘Bearjew’ was coming off a TKO victory over Andre Muniz at UFC Fight Night 224.

Round one of this middleweight contest begins and Caio Borralho opens with a kick to the thigh. Paul craigs answers with an outside low kick. ‘Bearjew’ goes to the body with a kick. Borralho leaps in with a combination. He lands a nice kick to the body but that allows Craig to force the clinch. He drags the fight to the floor momentarily but ‘The Natural’ is back up to his feet and gets back to range. A huge 1-2 from the Brazilian. Paul Craig answers with a low kick. Another good left hand finds a home for Caio Borralho. The crowd is going nuts already. Craig looks to shoot but gets stuffed and Caio tells him to get back up. Borralho cracks the Scotsman with another good left. And another. Craig looks for a left hook, but it falls short. Borralho continues to find success with his boxing. Craig goes to the body with a kick. He attempts a high kick, but it misses the mark. A couple of decent body kicks from Paul Craig. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Caio Borralho lands a nice left and then a kick to the body. Paul Craig returns fire with a three straight kicks, one low and two to the body. A nice right hand from the Brazilian. Both men connect with good shots in the pocket. Another good right from Borralho. He leaps in with a big knee and ‘Bearjew’ goes down. Caio tells him to get back up. The Scottish standout obliges, and we are back to striking. Caio Borralho witha huge combination. He drops Craig with a left hand and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 301 Results: Caio Borralho def. Paul Craig via KO (punch) in Round 2

Who would you like to see Borralho fight next following his KO victory over Craig this evening in Rio de Janeiro?