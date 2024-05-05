UFC 301 Results: Anthony Smith stops Vitor Petrino in Round 1 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 301 results, including the light heavyweight bout between Vitor Petrino and Anthony Smith.

Anthony Smith

Petrino (11-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision win over Tyson Pedro this past March. The Brazilian standout has gone a perfect 4-0 inside of the Octagon since making his promotional debut in March of 2023.

Meanwhile, Anthony Smith (38-19 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a third-round TKO loss to Khalil Rountree Jr. in his most recent effort this past December. ‘Lionheart’ has gone 2-3 over his past five fights overall, with both of those wins coming against Ryan Spann.

Round one of this light heavyweight contest begins and Vitor Petrino leaps in with an early jab. Both men with left jabs in the pocket. They exchange again. ‘Lionheart’ with a low kick. He lands another. A good right jab from Smith. Big right hands now from Petrino. He follows that up with a low kick. A massive right just misses from the undefeated Brazilian. He is stalking the former title challenger now. He pushes Smith against the cage. He scores a big takedown but gets caught in a guillotine choke. This is tight. Anthony Smith puts on the squeeze and Petrino taps out. WOW!

Official UFC 301 Results: Anthony Smith def. Vitor Petrino via submission (guillotine) in Round 1

Who would you like to see Smith fight next following his submission victory over Petrino this evening in Rio de Janeiro?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Smith UFC UFC 301 Vitor Petrino

Related

Michel Pereira

UFC 301 Results: Michel Pereira stops Ihor Potieria in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024
Caio Borralho, UFC 301, Results, UFC, Paul Craig
Paul Craig

UFC 301 Results: Caio Borralho KO's Paul Craig (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 301 results, including the middleweight bout between Caio Borralho and Paul Craig.

UFC 301, Results, Alexandre Pantoja, Steve Erceg, UFC, Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

UFC 301: ‘Pantoja vs. Erceg’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024

The Octagon returns to Rio de Janeiro for tonight’s UFC 301 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg.

Ben Askren, Paige VanZant
Paige VanZant

Ben Askren responds to Paige VanZant jabbing him as 'Not a fighter' despite several world titles

Curtis Calhoun - May 3, 2024

Former UFC welterweight contender Ben Askren hit back at Paige VanZant’s claims that he’s not an athlete worth recognition as a fighter.

Ryan Garcia, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Ryan Garcia responds to Conor McGregor's fiery criticism of PED use: 'You ran from being tested!'

Curtis Calhoun - May 3, 2024

Boxing star Ryan Garcia didn’t take long to address Conor McGregor’s scathing tweet about Garcia’s use of a performance-enhancing drug.

Alex Pereira, Jon Jones

Alex Pereira responds to Jon Jones after social media pitches for a champion vs. champion UFC clash

Curtis Calhoun - May 3, 2024
Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano questions Alexandre Pantoja’s decision to fight Steve Erceg at UFC 301: “I don’t think it was very smart”

Susan Cox - May 3, 2024

Renato Moicano is questioning Alexandre Pantoja’s decision to fight Steve Erceg at UFC 301.

Conor McGregor Ryan Garcia
UFC

Conor McGregor reacts after Ryan Garcia tests positive for PED’s after Devin Haney fight: “Lifetime ban”

Susan Cox - May 3, 2024

Conor McGregor is reacting after Ryan Garcia tested positive for PED’s following his recent fight with Devin Haney.

Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg UFC 301
UFC

UFC 301: ‘Pantoja vs. Erceg’ Weigh-in Results - 1 Fight Cancelled

Susan Cox - May 3, 2024

The UFC 301 weigh-ins took place today, Friday, May 3rd at the UFC host hotel in Rio de Janeiro.

Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Video | Merab Dvalishvili digs desert grave for Sean O’Malley: “Let’s go!”

Susan Cox - May 3, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili is digging a desert grave for Sean O’Malley.