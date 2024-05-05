UFC 301 Results: Anthony Smith stops Vitor Petrino in Round 1 (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 301 results, including the light heavyweight bout between Vitor Petrino and Anthony Smith.

Petrino (11-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision win over Tyson Pedro this past March. The Brazilian standout has gone a perfect 4-0 inside of the Octagon since making his promotional debut in March of 2023.

Meanwhile, Anthony Smith (38-19 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a third-round TKO loss to Khalil Rountree Jr. in his most recent effort this past December. ‘Lionheart’ has gone 2-3 over his past five fights overall, with both of those wins coming against Ryan Spann.

Round one of this light heavyweight contest begins and Vitor Petrino leaps in with an early jab. Both men with left jabs in the pocket. They exchange again. ‘Lionheart’ with a low kick. He lands another. A good right jab from Smith. Big right hands now from Petrino. He follows that up with a low kick. A massive right just misses from the undefeated Brazilian. He is stalking the former title challenger now. He pushes Smith against the cage. He scores a big takedown but gets caught in a guillotine choke. This is tight. Anthony Smith puts on the squeeze and Petrino taps out. WOW!

Official UFC 301 Results: Anthony Smith def. Vitor Petrino via submission (guillotine) in Round 1

