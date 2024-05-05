UFC 301 Results: Michel Pereira stops Ihor Potieria in Round 1 (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 301 results, including the middleweight bout between Michel Pereira and Ihor Potieria.

Pereira (31-11 MMA) will enter the contest on a seven-fight winning streak, his most recent being a first-round submission victory over Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 299 this past March. ‘Demolidor’ has earned ‘POTN’ bonuses in each of his last three Octagon appearances and will be looking to continue his success this evening in Rio.

Meanwhile, Ihor Potieria (21-6 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since earning a unanimous decision victory over Robert Bryczek this past February. The win snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Duelist’, who had previously suffered setbacks to Carlos Ulberg and Rodolfo Bellato respectively.

Round one of this middleweight contest begins and Michel Pereira comes forward with a jab to the body. He lands a low kick. Ihor Potieria returns fire with one of his own. Pereira with a huge 1-2 that drops his opponent. He comes forward with a crazy flip. He locks up a guillotine as Potieria attempts to get back to his feet. This is tight. He puts on the squeeze and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 301 Results: Michel Pereira def. Ihor Potieria via submission (standing guillotine) in Round 1

ALL HE NEEDED WAS 54 SECONDS 😱@UFCPereira gets the submission in the first round! #UFC301 pic.twitter.com/lCcN5z8Js1 — UFC (@ufc) May 5, 2024

Who would you like to see Pereira fight next following his submission victory over Potieria this evening in Rio de Janeiro?