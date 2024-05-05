UFC 301 Results: Michel Pereira stops Ihor Potieria in Round 1 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 301 results, including the middleweight bout between Michel Pereira and Ihor Potieria.

Michel Pereira

Pereira (31-11 MMA) will enter the contest on a seven-fight winning streak, his most recent being a first-round submission victory over Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 299 this past March. ‘Demolidor’ has earned ‘POTN’ bonuses in each of his last three Octagon appearances and will be looking to continue his success this evening in Rio.

Meanwhile, Ihor Potieria (21-6 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since earning a unanimous decision victory over Robert Bryczek this past February. The win snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Duelist’, who had previously suffered setbacks to Carlos Ulberg and Rodolfo Bellato respectively.

Round one of this middleweight contest begins and Michel Pereira comes forward with a jab to the body. He lands a low kick. Ihor Potieria returns fire with one of his own. Pereira with a huge 1-2 that drops his opponent. He comes forward with a crazy flip. He locks up a guillotine as Potieria attempts to get back to his feet. This is tight. He puts on the squeeze and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 301 Results: Michel Pereira def. Ihor Potieria via submission (standing guillotine) in Round 1

Who would you like to see Pereira fight next following his submission victory over Potieria this evening in Rio de Janeiro?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ihor Potieria Michel Pereira UFC UFC 301

Related

Caio Borralho, UFC 301, Results, UFC, Paul Craig

UFC 301 Results: Caio Borralho KO's Paul Craig (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024
UFC 301, Results, Alexandre Pantoja, Steve Erceg, UFC, Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

UFC 301: ‘Pantoja vs. Erceg’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - May 4, 2024

The Octagon returns to Rio de Janeiro for tonight’s UFC 301 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg.

Ben Askren, Paige VanZant
Paige VanZant

Ben Askren responds to Paige VanZant jabbing him as 'Not a fighter' despite several world titles

Curtis Calhoun - May 3, 2024

Former UFC welterweight contender Ben Askren hit back at Paige VanZant’s claims that he’s not an athlete worth recognition as a fighter.

Ryan Garcia, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Ryan Garcia responds to Conor McGregor's fiery criticism of PED use: 'You ran from being tested!'

Curtis Calhoun - May 3, 2024

Boxing star Ryan Garcia didn’t take long to address Conor McGregor’s scathing tweet about Garcia’s use of a performance-enhancing drug.

Alex Pereira, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira responds to Jon Jones after social media pitches for a champion vs. champion UFC clash

Curtis Calhoun - May 3, 2024

UFC light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira has responded to Jon Jones’ viral tweets about a potential champion vs. champion showdown.

Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano questions Alexandre Pantoja’s decision to fight Steve Erceg at UFC 301: “I don’t think it was very smart”

Susan Cox - May 3, 2024
Conor McGregor Ryan Garcia
UFC

Conor McGregor reacts after Ryan Garcia tests positive for PED’s after Devin Haney fight: “Lifetime ban”

Susan Cox - May 3, 2024

Conor McGregor is reacting after Ryan Garcia tested positive for PED’s following his recent fight with Devin Haney.

Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg UFC 301
UFC

UFC 301: ‘Pantoja vs. Erceg’ Weigh-in Results - 1 Fight Cancelled

Susan Cox - May 3, 2024

The UFC 301 weigh-ins took place today, Friday, May 3rd at the UFC host hotel in Rio de Janeiro.

Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Video | Merab Dvalishvili digs desert grave for Sean O’Malley: “Let’s go!”

Susan Cox - May 3, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili is digging a desert grave for Sean O’Malley.

Anthony Hernandez
UFC

Anthony Hernandez forced to withdraw from slated UFC 302 fight with Roman Dolidze

Susan Cox - May 3, 2024

Anthony Hernandez has withdrawn from his slated UFC 302 fight with Roman Dolidze.