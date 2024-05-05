UFC 301 Results: Jose Aldo defeats Jonathan Martinez (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 301 results, including the co-main event between Jose Aldo and Jonathan Martinez.

Aldo (32-8 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 in August of 2022. Prior to that setback, ‘The King of Rio’ had strung together three straight wins, including victories over Marlon Vera and Rob Font.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Martinez (19-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-main event sporting a six-fight win streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Adrian Yanez in October of last year. ‘The Dragon’ has not tasted defeat since March of 2021, when he was knocked out by Davey Grant.

Round one of the UFC 301 co-main event begins and Jose Aldo comes forward with a high guard approach. He rips a flurry of shots to the body after eating a low kick. Another good right hand to the body from ‘The King of Rio’. Jonathan Martinez returns fire with another low kick. Aldo continues to press forward. He throws a head kick and then lands a nice low kick that forces Martinez down to the canvas for a second. Jonathan is back up but eats a right hand. Another nice combination from the former featherweight kingpin. ‘The Dragon’ with a nice low kick. Jose Aldo comes over the top with a left hand. He lands a nice kick to the body. Jonathan Martinez with a jab and then a low kick. Aldo with a good right hand up the middle. He rips the body of Martinez with a nice flurry. Good jabs from both men. Aldo with a hard low kick. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 301 co-main event begins and Jonathan Martinez comes out quickly. Aldo with a good low kick. Martinez with a nice kick to the body. ‘The King of Rio’ answers with a right hand to the mid-section. He rips the body with a combination. Martinez shoots in for a takedown and presses Aldo against the cage. The referee calls for action. There’s not much of it. Finally, he steps in and separates the bantamweights. Jose Aldo with a good right hand and then a knee to the body. Martinez answers with a good left. Aldo with a big right and then a head kick. He lands a jab from range. Martinez doubles up his jab. He lands a nice left hook. Aldo with an inside low kick. Not his best. Both men with jabs up the middle. Aldo rips the body again with a right hand. A hard low kick lands for Jonathan Martinez. He is pressing forward now. Jose Aldo with a nice right. Martinez counters with a good left. He lands another. The horn sounds to end round two.

THE RETURN OF A KING 👑 Jose Aldo defeats Jonathan Martinez via unanimous decision (30-27×3) Brazil: 9-3 🇧🇷#UFC301 pic.twitter.com/xnEAxpJiX2 — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) May 5, 2024

The third and final round of the UFC 301 co-main event begins and Jonathan Martinez comes out quickly with a pair of jabs. He lands a low kick and then another jab. He appears to be the fresher fighter now. Jose Aldo shoots in for a takedown but can’t get it. Martinez continues to keep his foot on the gas. He rips the body of the legend and then lands a kick. Aldo answers with a big right and then a low kick. A nice jab from the former champ. Both men with big shots in the pocket. Martinez with a 1-2. He lands a jab and then a kick to the body. Jose Aldo with a big left hook that hurts Martinez. Aldo with a big knee and then a huge takedown. Some decent ground and pound from full guard. Under a minute remains. Aldo closes out the fight with more ground and pound from the top.

Official UFC 301 Results: Jose Aldo def. Jonathan Martinez by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who would you like to see Aldo fight next following his victory over Martinez this evening in Rio de Janeiro?