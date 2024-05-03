Ryan Garcia responds to Conor McGregor’s fiery criticism of PED use: ‘You ran from being tested!’

By Curtis Calhoun - May 3, 2024

Boxing star Ryan Garcia didn’t take long to address Conor McGregor’s scathing tweet about Garcia’s use of a performance-enhancing drug.

Ryan Garcia, Conor McGregor

Garcia tested positive for Ostarine, a performance enhancer, on three different occasions leading up to his victory over Devin Haney last month. He defeated Haney by majority decision to hand the WBC super lightweight champion his first career defeat.

It’s uncertain if Garcia’s win will be overturned or if the result will remain intact. The two sides have hinted at a potential rematch with a budding storyline in light of Garcia’s positive drug test.

McGregor, who previously built a rapport with Garcia, took to Twitter to blast Garcia’s drug use. He also poked at UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley for testing positive for Ostarine in 2018 and 2019.

 

 

Ryan Garcia slams Conor McGregor, accuses him of steroid use

In a recent tweet, Garcia responded to McGregor’s online jabs.

“If I see Connor mcgregor, I’m going to break your weak ass ankle,” Garcia tweeted. “You can from being tested bc you were on Roids. Roadhouse or ROIDRAGE. FUDGE CONNOR CACA BRAIN.”

McGregor was accused of steroid use by many fighters and pundits during his absence from the USADA testing pool. After the UFC parted ways with USADA, McGregor entered the Drug Free Sport International pool ahead of his comeback.

McGregor will return to the UFC Octagon against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 next month. He hasn’t fought in the cage since his trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Garcia has won back-to-back fights since a loss to Gervonta Davis last year. He knocked out Oscar Duarte before earning the majority decision win against Haney.

Garcia didn’t earn Haney’s WBC title due to a botched weigh-in. Haney retained the belt and could potentially defend it against Garcia at a later date.

Any rapport between Garcia and McGregor has quickly faded, and two of combat sports’s biggest names have seemingly become heated adversaries. If the two sides run into each other in person, it probably won’t be a pleasant interaction.

