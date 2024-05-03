Alex Pereira responds to Jon Jones after social media pitches for a champion vs. champion UFC clash

By Curtis Calhoun - May 3, 2024

UFC light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira has responded to Jon Jones’ viral tweets about a potential champion vs. champion showdown.

Alex Pereira, Jon Jones

Pereira is fresh off of his first-round knockout of Jamahal Hill in the UFC 300 main event just weeks ago. He successfully defended the light heavyweight belt after defeating Jiří Procházka for the then-vacant title at UFC 295 in November.

Pereira is planning on a rematch with Procházka for this summer, instead of facing the surging contender Magomed Ankalaev. Procházka got back in the win column at UFC 300 with a come-from-behind victory against Aleksandar Rakić.

Jones, who is expected to face Stipe Miocic for his heavyweight return, made headlines on Friday when he pitched a potential super fight against Pereira. He asked his following to pick between Pereira and Tom Aspinall for his next title defense should he defeat Miocic.

“If Alex P became champion of the heavyweight division, would you guys consider him the GOAT?” Jones asked. “Being back in the gym has got me thinking differently. That fight after stipe maybe the next biggest move I could possibly make. This killer has already defeated so many champions, and is already considered a legend to millions around the world. The most massive fight the UFC could make. Give Alex a chance to avenge all those great Brazilian champions I’ve defeated.”

Alex Pereira answers Jon Jones’s calls for future UFC heavyweight clash

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie‘s Nolan King, Pereira addressed Jones’s callout.

“Yeah, it caught me by surprise, especially after I saw the first message. I didn’t really expect to see that this morning,” Pereira said of Jones’s tweets. “I spoke about going up to heavyweight to fight on this card. I knew it’d catch some eyes eventually. I didn’t expect it to be so fast.

“He is on the sidelines for a while and he wants to do another fight before that…I just want to fight. To be thinking about things and not have them come to fruition would be just draining for me and for the fans. That’s definitely a fight I would love to do. For me to move up to heavyweight, I need some time – but not that much time because I’m already a big guy.”

Pereira was briefly linked to a possible fight with Aspinall for the interim title. But, the UFC seems to be heading in other directions for both fighters, and Aspinall is still slated to return at UFC 304.

Pereira became the fastest to become a two-division UFC champion after a quick rise in MMA. The former Glory Kickboxing titleholder is 3-0 since making the full-time move to light heavyweight.

First thing’s first for Jones, who is still recovering from an injury he suffered ahead of UFC 295. If he gets past Miocic, a fight with Pereira could be on the table.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jon Jones UFC

Related

Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano questions Alexandre Pantoja’s decision to fight Steve Erceg at UFC 301: “I don’t think it was very smart”

Susan Cox - May 3, 2024
Conor McGregor Ryan Garcia
UFC

Conor McGregor reacts after Ryan Garcia tests positive for PED’s after Devin Haney fight: “Lifetime ban” Category: UFC

Susan Cox - May 3, 2024

Conor McGregor is reacting after Ryan Garcia tested positive for PED’s following his recent fight with Devin Haney.

Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg UFC 301
UFC

UFC 301: ‘Pantoja vs. Erceg’ Weigh-in Results - 1 Fight Cancelled

Susan Cox - May 3, 2024

The UFC 301 weigh-ins took place today, Friday, May 3rd at the UFC host hotel in Rio de Janeiro.

Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Video | Merab Dvalishvili digs desert grave for Sean O’Malley: “Let’s go!”

Susan Cox - May 3, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili is digging a desert grave for Sean O’Malley.

Anthony Hernandez
UFC

Anthony Hernandez forced to withdraw from slated UFC 302 fight with Roman Dolidze

Susan Cox - May 3, 2024

Anthony Hernandez has withdrawn from his slated UFC 302 fight with Roman Dolidze.

Jiří Procházka, Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira tabs Jiří Procházka, not Magomed Ankalaev, for next LHW title defense

Curtis Calhoun - May 2, 2024
Anthony Smith
UFC

Anthony Smith claims beating Vitor Petrino at UFC 301 doesn't do "s**t" for him: "The fight means nothing to me"

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2024

Anthony Smith says his UFC 301 fight against Vitor Petrino doesn’t do anything for him.

Charles Oliveira
Mateusz Gamrot

Charles Oliveira reveals timeline for UFC return, Top 5 lightweight calls him out

Curtis Calhoun - May 2, 2024

Charles Oliveira is looking ahead to a bounce-back performance in his next UFC fight, and he already has a willing adversary lined up.

Daniel Cormier, José Aldo
Jose Aldo

Daniel Cormier envious of José Aldo ahead of UFC 301 return: 'I wanted that moment one time...''

Curtis Calhoun - May 2, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier wishes he could’ve replicated one of José Aldo’s biggest wins of his legendary career.

Paige VanZant and Dillon Danis
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant unloads on "clown" Dillon Danis, shares humiliating encounter with him

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2024

Paige VanZant has shared a humiliating encounter with Dillon Danis after the former Bellator fighter took a shot at her.