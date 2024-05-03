Alex Pereira responds to Jon Jones after social media pitches for a champion vs. champion UFC clash

UFC light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira has responded to Jon Jones’ viral tweets about a potential champion vs. champion showdown.

Pereira is fresh off of his first-round knockout of Jamahal Hill in the UFC 300 main event just weeks ago. He successfully defended the light heavyweight belt after defeating Jiří Procházka for the then-vacant title at UFC 295 in November.

Pereira is planning on a rematch with Procházka for this summer, instead of facing the surging contender Magomed Ankalaev. Procházka got back in the win column at UFC 300 with a come-from-behind victory against Aleksandar Rakić.

Jones, who is expected to face Stipe Miocic for his heavyweight return, made headlines on Friday when he pitched a potential super fight against Pereira. He asked his following to pick between Pereira and Tom Aspinall for his next title defense should he defeat Miocic.

If Alex P became champion of the heavyweight division, would you guys consider him the GOAT? Being back in the gym has got me thinking differently. That fight after stipe maybe the next biggest move I could possibly make. This killer has already defeated so many champions, and… — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 3, 2024

“If Alex P became champion of the heavyweight division, would you guys consider him the GOAT?” Jones asked. “Being back in the gym has got me thinking differently. That fight after stipe maybe the next biggest move I could possibly make. This killer has already defeated so many champions, and is already considered a legend to millions around the world. The most massive fight the UFC could make. Give Alex a chance to avenge all those great Brazilian champions I’ve defeated.”