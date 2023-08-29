Dillon Danis says he would “kill” Islam Makhachev inside two rounds if they fought: “I submit him”

By Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023

Dillon Danis has never been shy to share how he would do against certain fighters.

Dillon Danis, Islam Makhachev

Danis has been vocal in interviews and on social media that he feels like he is the best fighter and would have a lot of success against fighters even outside of his weight class. So, when he was asked by the Nelk Boys on their latest YouTube video how he thinks he would fare against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, he believes he would get the win

Not only does Dillon Danis think he would beat Islam Makhachev, but he is confident he would finish Islam Makhachev inside two rounds.

“I might kill Islam, I think he doesn’t make it past two rounds with me man. 100 percent. How much you wanna bet? If we ever fight, 50k I submit him. That’s a deal,” Danis said to the Nelk Boys.

Danis set to make boxing debut in October

Although Dillon Danis had confidence he would finish Islam Makhachev, all of the Nelk Boys backed the UFC lightweight champ and some told Danis to his face they don’t even think the fight would be close.

Of course, Danis is currently signed to Bellator and has been fighting at 175lbs. So, the chances of him actually ever fighting Makhachev is highly unlikely. But, perhaps a grappling match between the two could happen, given both of them are known as grapplers.

Dillon Danis has not fought in MMA since Bellator 222 in June 2019 when he improved to 2-0 as a pro with another first-round submission. He also has had a feud with Makhachev and his team ever since the Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov fight and post-fight brawl back in 2018. Danis, however, is set to box Logan Paul on Oct. 14 in Manchester, England.

As for Islam Makhachev, he’s currently 24-1 as a pro and set to defend his lightweight title on Oct. 21 against Charles Oliveira. Last time out, he defended his belt for the first time with a decision win over Alexander Volkanovski.

