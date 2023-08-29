Dillon Danis says he would “kill” Islam Makhachev inside two rounds if they fought: “I submit him”

Dillon Danis has never been shy to share how he would do against certain fighters.

Danis has been vocal in interviews and on social media that he feels like he is the best fighter and would have a lot of success against fighters even outside of his weight class. So, when he was asked by the Nelk Boys on their latest YouTube video how he thinks he would fare against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, he believes he would get the win

Not only does Dillon Danis think he would beat Islam Makhachev, but he is confident he would finish Islam Makhachev inside two rounds.

“I might kill Islam, I think he doesn’t make it past two rounds with me man. 100 percent. How much you wanna bet? If we ever fight, 50k I submit him. That’s a deal,” Danis said to the Nelk Boys.