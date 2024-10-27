Dana White strongly implies Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 is next

By Fernando Quiles - October 27, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White admits it’s hard to not give Alexadner Volkanovski another opportunity to defeat Ilia Topuria.

Ilia Topuria, Alexander Volkanovski UFC 298

Once Ilia Topuria lived up to his word by knocking Max Holloway out in the third round, he and Alexander Volkaovski exchanged pleasantries. It looked as though the UFC was prepping for a rematch between the two.

As it turns out, that is the plan.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR REACTS TO ILIA TOPURIA’S UFC 308 KO WIN OVER MAX HOLLOWAY

Dana White Can’t Say No to Alexander Volkanovski Following UFC 308

UFC CEO Dana White was asked by media members what’s next for Ilia Topuria post-UFC 308. It appears the answer is clear when you listen to what White had to say (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Volkanovski’s one of those guys,” White told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. “We’re not going to say no to Volkanovski.”

“He’s been that guy for us any time we needed him,” White said. “He’s been on this run like (Israel) Adesanya and like Alex (Pereira) is on right now. When things don’t go our way and you’ve got to call a guy, Volkanovski has always been that guy. He really was. For him to ask for it, I don’t think anybody in this room is going, ‘Oh, this is ridiculous’ or crazy. Who wouldn’t want to see it again?”

Topuria shared his belief that Volkanovski deserves a title rematch. The UFC wouldn’t exactly be short on options even without Volkanovski.

Diego Lopes was in attendance for UFC 308. He served as a backup option if anything were to go awry with the headliner. If needed, the fast-rising 145-pounder could be called upon.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted throughout the coming months on what’s next for Ilia Topuria. For now, he’s gets a chance to spend some time with his family.

MMA News

