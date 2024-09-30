Kayla Harrison says Julianna Peña is “Avoiding the inevitable” by calling for Amanda Nunes trilogy

UFC bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison is already preparing for Julianna Peña to find a way out of fighting her should she win the bantamweight belt at UFC 307.

Harrison faces Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307 this weekend in Salt Lake City. After a successful promotional debut at UFC 300 in April, Harrison could potentially earn a title shot with a win over Vieira.

But, Raquel Pennington will defend the belt against Peña, and not Harrison, at UFC 307. Pennington has already called Harrison a big fight for her legacy if she defeats Peña in their upcoming clash.

Meanwhile, Peña is targeting a trilogy bout with the retired Amanda Nunes with a win over Pennington. Harrison is concerned that Peña’s tendency for long competitive breaks could hinder her title chase.