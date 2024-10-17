Former Bellator champion Gegard Mousasi files lawsuit against the PFL, seeks $15 million in damages

By Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2024

Former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi is now suing the PFL.

Gegard Mousasi

‘The Dreamcatcher’ hasn’t been seen in the cage in well over a year. Gegard Mousasi’s last appearance came in the main event of Bellator 296 in Paris against former title challenger Fabian Edwards. The bout came just a few months after Johnny Eblen ended the champion’s time at the top with a brutal decision loss.

Sadly for the 39-year-old, he wound up being dominated in his final Bellator fight. Later in the year, the Scott Coker-ran promotion was bought up by Donn Davis and the PFL. Despite Gegard Mousasi’s hope to fight under the banner, he never did. Instead, the former middleweight champion continued to claim that they weren’t offering him any fights.

In May, Gegard Mousasi threatened to sue the company if he wasn’t given a fight or his release. Well, the PFL quickly followed through, releasing the former Bellator champion. In the months since then, the 39-year-old hasn’t had any fight news announced, nor signed with any new company.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU OPENS UP ON RETIREMENT PLANS AHEAD OF PFL DEBUT: “I WOULD LIKE TO LEAVE AT THE TOP OF MY GAME”

Former Bellator champion Gegard Mousasi files massive lawsuit against the PFL

However, Gegard Mousasi did follow through on his word of suing the PFL. Earlier today, the 39-year-old filed a lawsuit against Bellator and the company’s new owners. Named in the lawsuit are several key PFL executives, including Donn Davis, Peter Murray, and longtime matchmaker Mike Kogan.

In the 81-page filing, the former Bellator champion accused the company of “breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment” and called for “a claim for relief for Monoposonization.” In the lawsuit, Gegard Mousasi’s attorneys wrote about his contract at length.

The lawsuit largely echoes a lot of Mousasi’s former complaints over his lack of fight activity. However, the 39-year-old added that this is not a new issue, and that struggled to get bouts under the Scott Coker regime as well. Mousasi is seeking damages up to $15 million, as well as punitive damages and attorney fees.

What do you make of this PFL news? Do you hope to see Gegard Mousasis fight again?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Gegard Mousasi Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira

Francis Ngannou teases unlikely finish in upcoming MMA return against Renan Ferreira: “I’ve been working on some little tricks”

Harry Kettle - October 17, 2024
Cris Cyborg Holly Holm
Holly Holm

Holly Holm backing former opponent Cris Cyborg to beat Larissa Pacheco in PFL debut: "Go in there and get that championship"

Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2024

Holly Holm is backing Cris Cyborg to defeat Larissa Pacheco this weekend in her PFL debut.

Kayla Harrison
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Kayla Harrison accuses PFL of treating fighters poorly: "The truth will come out"

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2024

Two-time PFL championship winner Kayla Harrison responded to founder Donn Davis’s ongoing attacks by shedding a small light on how the league treats its roster.

Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

PFL’s Donn Davis expects Dana White to make major UFC announcement in attempt to stifle Francis Ngannou’s MMA return

Harry Kettle - October 15, 2024

PFL boss Donn Davis believes Dana White will make a major UFC announcement this week in an attempt to overshadow Francis Ngannou’s PFL debut.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

NFL legend Ray Lewis to address fighters before their ‘PFL: Battle of the Giants’ bouts

Harry Kettle - October 15, 2024

The PFL is set to ensure maximum violence at Battle of the Giants with Ray Lewis chatting to fighters before they go out.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285

Francis Ngannou again taunts Dana White over comments about his UFC pay: "I have all the receipts"

Josh Evanoff - October 14, 2024
Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou explains why he feels like a significant "underdog" ahead of MMA return vs. Renan Ferreira

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2024

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou admits he’s entering his PFL debut with a steep mountain to climb against the formidable Renan Ferreira.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou's coach criticizes PFL's lack of promotion for former UFC champ's MMA return

Curtis Calhoun - October 11, 2024

The head coach of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou believes the PFL has overlooked one of the biggest aspects of his return to the cage.

Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou opens up on retirement plans ahead of PFL debut: "I would like to leave at the top of my game"

Josh Evanoff - October 10, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is discussing retirement ahead of his PFL debut.

Larissa Pacheco, Kayla Harrison
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Larissa Pacheco criticizes PFL for "Uncalled for" treatment of Kayla Harrison in recent fight promo

Curtis Calhoun - October 9, 2024

Two-time PFL champion Larissa Pacheco didn’t appreciate the league’s treatment of Kayla Harrison in a questionably timed fight promo ahead of her return.