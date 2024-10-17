Former Bellator champion Gegard Mousasi files lawsuit against the PFL, seeks $15 million in damages

Former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi is now suing the PFL.

‘The Dreamcatcher’ hasn’t been seen in the cage in well over a year. Gegard Mousasi’s last appearance came in the main event of Bellator 296 in Paris against former title challenger Fabian Edwards. The bout came just a few months after Johnny Eblen ended the champion’s time at the top with a brutal decision loss.

Sadly for the 39-year-old, he wound up being dominated in his final Bellator fight. Later in the year, the Scott Coker-ran promotion was bought up by Donn Davis and the PFL. Despite Gegard Mousasi’s hope to fight under the banner, he never did. Instead, the former middleweight champion continued to claim that they weren’t offering him any fights.

In May, Gegard Mousasi threatened to sue the company if he wasn’t given a fight or his release. Well, the PFL quickly followed through, releasing the former Bellator champion. In the months since then, the 39-year-old hasn’t had any fight news announced, nor signed with any new company.

Gegard Mousasi has filed a complaint against Bellator Sport Worldwide, LLC, New Bellator, LLC (a subsidiary of PFL),+ individuals alleging breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment, a claim for relief for Monopsonization. pic.twitter.com/l8TbfAUqyB — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) October 17, 2024

Former Bellator champion Gegard Mousasi files massive lawsuit against the PFL

However, Gegard Mousasi did follow through on his word of suing the PFL. Earlier today, the 39-year-old filed a lawsuit against Bellator and the company’s new owners. Named in the lawsuit are several key PFL executives, including Donn Davis, Peter Murray, and longtime matchmaker Mike Kogan.

In the 81-page filing, the former Bellator champion accused the company of “breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment” and called for “a claim for relief for Monoposonization.” In the lawsuit, Gegard Mousasi’s attorneys wrote about his contract at length.

The lawsuit largely echoes a lot of Mousasi’s former complaints over his lack of fight activity. However, the 39-year-old added that this is not a new issue, and that struggled to get bouts under the Scott Coker regime as well. Mousasi is seeking damages up to $15 million, as well as punitive damages and attorney fees.

What do you make of this PFL news? Do you hope to see Gegard Mousasis fight again?