Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder likely following Tyson Fury’s retirement: “I want to see it now”

By Josh Evanoff - January 16, 2025

Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh wants to see Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder next.

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua

Earlier this month, Tyson Fury suddenly announced his retirement from professional boxing. ‘The Gypsy King’ was last seen in the ring in December, suffering a close decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk. While many called for Fury to finally face Anthony Joshua next, the British heavyweight instead decided to hang up the gloves.

In the event that Tyson Fury remains retired, Anthony Joshua has no shortage of potential opponents. Speaking in a recent interview with TalkSport, boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh discussed the retirement of ‘The Gpysy King’. There, the Saudi advisor revealed plans to speak with Fury about another fight, likely against ‘AJ’.

However, if he can’t coax Tyson Fury out of retirement, he instead wants to book Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder. While the feud between the two UK stars is massive, ‘AJ’ has a lengthy history with ‘The Bronze Bomber’ as well. The two nearly fought last March, but the bout was derailed due to Wilder’s recent upset loss to Joseph Parker.

Dana White, Turki Alalshikh

Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh shows interest in Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder

That defeat was one of many for Deontay Wilder as of late. The former heavyweight champion has lost four of his last five bouts, last being knocked out by Zhilei Zhang last summer. While ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has seen better days, Alalshikh wants to book the American against Anthony Joshua while he still can.

“If you want something about the British markets, I want to see [Anthony] Joshua and [Deontay] Wilder now.” Turki Alalshikh stated to TalkSport earlier this week. “We finished the deal with [Martin] Bakole against the Nigerian fighter. [Efe] Ajagba, or something like that. We finished that as they must do it, because this is mandatory for the IBF.”

He continued, “Then after that, we are open to seeing Joshua also against Bakole. I want to see this fight right, I want to see it but you know where I want to see it. I want to see it in Africa… Why not Joshua and Wilder?”

What do you make of these comments from the boxing promoter? Do you want to see Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder next?

Anthony Joshua Boxing News Deontay Wilder Tyson Fury

