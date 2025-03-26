Alex Pereira confirms injury prior to UFC 313 loss to Magomed Ankalaev: “I don’t want to make excuses”

Alex Pereira entered his UFC 313 fight against Magomed Ankalaev with a hand injury.

‘Poatan’ is fresh off his return to the cage earlier this month in Las Vegas. Back for the first time since a dominant knockout win over Khalil Rountree Jr. last fall, Alex Pereira finally met Magomed Ankalaev. The Russian entered the bout riding a 14-fight unbeaten streak, last beating Aleksandar Rakic last October. While Pereira entered the cage dreaming of a boxing match against Oleksandr Usyk, those plans were foiled earlier this month.

In the main event of UFC 313, Magomed Ankalaev outstruck and outgrappled Alex Pereira en route to a controversial unanimous decision victory. Post-fight, many took issue with the result. However, there’s likely a reason why the normally hard-hitting Brazilian struggled on fight night. According to color commentator Joe Rogan, Pereira entered the cage with a broken hand and the norovirus.

“They say he fought with a broken hand and norovirus against Ankalaev,” Joe Rogan said during a UFC London Fight Companion podcast. “[Alex Pereira] fought with a broken toe before. When he beat Jiri Prochazka, he had a f—ed up knee … He was basically fighting on one leg in the first fight… They’re gonna run it back, I’m sure. They have to. That’s the big fight in that division. And if Pereira can come in healthy, [it’ll be big].”

Alex Pereira shares that he contemplated not fighting at UFC 313: “My hand is fine, but it did affect a lot of things… I don’t wanna make excuses… I don’t wanna use this as leverage for anything. This was one of the more complicated fight camps that has ever happened… But… pic.twitter.com/2Njlu4tuHy — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 26, 2025

Alex Pereira responds to rumored hand injury prior to UFC 313 fight against Magomed Ankalaev

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, Alex Pereira responded to Joe Rogan’s recent comments. There, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion confirmed a hand injury, stating that it did affect things heading into the bout against Magomed Ankalaev. However, ‘Poatan’ didn’t confirm an illness, and added that he doesn’t want to make excuses for the defeat.

“I am not trying to take credit away from [Magomed] Ankalaev.” Alex Pereira stated through a translator when asked about Joe Rogan’s comments by Helwani. “Many people try to do that type of thing, and I’m not this type of guy. Everybody goes through problems, and I’m sure he had his own problems too. I had mine, my hand is fine, but it did affect things. I’m not trying to make an excuse.”

He continued, “I don’t want to make excuses, I don’t want to use this as leverage for anything. My moment is going to come to win the belt, and then I’ll disclose everything for you guys. Yes, [I considered not fighting at UFC 313]. It was one of the more complicated camps from everything that happened.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC light-heavyweight contender? Do you want to see Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev 2?