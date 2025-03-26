Alex Pereira confirms injury prior to UFC 313 loss to Magomed Ankalaev: “I don’t want to make excuses”

By Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2025

Alex Pereira entered his UFC 313 fight against Magomed Ankalaev with a hand injury.

Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev

‘Poatan’ is fresh off his return to the cage earlier this month in Las Vegas. Back for the first time since a dominant knockout win over Khalil Rountree Jr. last fall, Alex Pereira finally met Magomed Ankalaev. The Russian entered the bout riding a 14-fight unbeaten streak, last beating Aleksandar Rakic last October. While Pereira entered the cage dreaming of a boxing match against Oleksandr Usyk, those plans were foiled earlier this month.

In the main event of UFC 313, Magomed Ankalaev outstruck and outgrappled Alex Pereira en route to a controversial unanimous decision victory. Post-fight, many took issue with the result. However, there’s likely a reason why the normally hard-hitting Brazilian struggled on fight night. According to color commentator Joe Rogan, Pereira entered the cage with a broken hand and the norovirus.

“They say he fought with a broken hand and norovirus against Ankalaev,” Joe Rogan said during a UFC London Fight Companion podcast. “[Alex Pereira] fought with a broken toe before. When he beat Jiri Prochazka, he had a f—ed up knee … He was basically fighting on one leg in the first fight… They’re gonna run it back, I’m sure. They have to. That’s the big fight in that division. And if Pereira can come in healthy, [it’ll be big].”

RELATED: JOE ROGAN PASSES ON UFC 315 COMMENTARY DUTIES IN CANADA: “I’D RATHER GO TO RUSSIA”

Alex Pereira responds to rumored hand injury prior to UFC 313 fight against Magomed Ankalaev

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, Alex Pereira responded to Joe Rogan’s recent comments. There, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion confirmed a hand injury, stating that it did affect things heading into the bout against Magomed Ankalaev. However, ‘Poatan’ didn’t confirm an illness, and added that he doesn’t want to make excuses for the defeat.

“I am not trying to take credit away from [Magomed] Ankalaev.” Alex Pereira stated through a translator when asked about Joe Rogan’s comments by Helwani. “Many people try to do that type of thing, and I’m not this type of guy. Everybody goes through problems, and I’m sure he had his own problems too. I had mine, my hand is fine, but it did affect things. I’m not trying to make an excuse.”

He continued, “I don’t want to make excuses, I don’t want to use this as leverage for anything. My moment is going to come to win the belt, and then I’ll disclose everything for you guys. Yes, [I considered not fighting at UFC 313]. It was one of the more complicated camps from everything that happened.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC light-heavyweight contender? Do you want to see Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev 2?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC

Related

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker blasted by surging UFC contender over recent 'pub' comments

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 26, 2025
UFC Apex Octagon
Leon Edwards

Renowned UFC coach names one former champion who lacks heart of 'real true fighter'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 26, 2025

It’s one thing to become a UFC champion; it’s another to have the heart of a fighter.

Molly McCann
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett writes heartfelt tribute to Molly McCann following her MMA retirement

Harry Kettle - March 26, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett wrote a heartfelt tribute to his friend Molly McCann following her retirement from mixed martial arts.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC 296
Leon Edwards

Colby Covington believes Leon Edwards should retire following UFC London defeat

Harry Kettle - March 26, 2025

Colby Covington is of the belief that Leon Edwards should retire from mixed martial arts following his loss at UFC London.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall explains disappointment over UFC London atmosphere

Harry Kettle - March 26, 2025

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has expressed his disappointment over the atmosphere at UFC London.

Islam Makhachev

Demetrious Johnson explains why Islam Makhachev is his pound-for-pound #1 fighter

Harry Kettle - March 26, 2025
Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones is "scared" to take tough fights, including him: "He’s not wanting to fight me"

Cole Shelton - March 25, 2025

Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones is scared to fight him and is scared of taking tough fights.

Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Logan Paul reveals Dana White ignored offer to fight on UFC undercard: "It spoke volumes"

Josh Evanoff - March 25, 2025

Dana White didn’t respond to Logan Paul’s offer to fight in the UFC.

Jan Blachowicz
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz releases statement following controversial loss to Carlos Ulberg at UFC London: "I’ll leave the verdict for discussion"

Josh Evanoff - March 25, 2025

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz has released a statement following his loss to Carlos Ulberg.

Erin Blanchfield
Maycee Barber

Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber to headline UFC Vegas 106 in May

Josh Evanoff - March 25, 2025

Women’s flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber will headline UFC Vegas 106 in May.