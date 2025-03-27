Alex Pereira hits out at Magomed Ankalaev’s coach over cheating accusations

Alex Pereira has lashed out at Magomed Ankalaev’s coach over accusations that he tried to cheat during their UFC 313 main event.

As we know, Alex Pereira came up short in his UFC 313 main event clash with Magomed Ankalaev. Many were hoping that ‘Poatan’ would be able to extend his incredible reign as UFC light heavyweight champion but instead, his run came to an end at the hands of Ankalaev. Ever since then, fans and pundits alike have been calling for the two to run it back sooner rather than later.

It certainly seems as if that’s what Pereira wants, and Ankalaev is also open to the possibility. Regardless of which camp you fall into, though, there’s no denying that there’s been a lot of bad blood between these camps. For example, one of Ankalaev’s coaches recently suggested that Alex was greasing during their fight.

Understandably, when given the chance to respond in an interview with Ariel Helwani, Pereira was pretty livid with that suggestion.