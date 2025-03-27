Alex Pereira hits out at Magomed Ankalaev’s coach over cheating accusations

By Harry Kettle - March 27, 2025

Alex Pereira has lashed out at Magomed Ankalaev’s coach over accusations that he tried to cheat during their UFC 313 main event.

As we know, Alex Pereira came up short in his UFC 313 main event clash with Magomed Ankalaev. Many were hoping that ‘Poatan’ would be able to extend his incredible reign as UFC light heavyweight champion but instead, his run came to an end at the hands of Ankalaev. Ever since then, fans and pundits alike have been calling for the two to run it back sooner rather than later.

RELATED: Magomed Ankalaev’s coach claims Alex Pereira was greasing in UFC 313 title fight: “He had some substance smeared on him”

It certainly seems as if that’s what Pereira wants, and Ankalaev is also open to the possibility. Regardless of which camp you fall into, though, there’s no denying that there’s been a lot of bad blood between these camps. For example, one of Ankalaev’s coaches recently suggested that Alex was greasing during their fight.

Understandably, when given the chance to respond in an interview with Ariel Helwani, Pereira was pretty livid with that suggestion.

Pereira hits back at Ankalaev’s coach

“Absolutely did not put anything on my body,” Pereira said. “It sounds to me that he’s trying to make an excuse to justify the fact that he trained a guy to take me down, but the guy got stuffed for 12 of his takedown attempts.

“Just like in a company, you mess up, you do what you’re not supposed to do, and you make excuses to justify that…you also have to ask his coach if we put oil and vaseline on the mats too, is that why Ankalaev fell on his back?” Pereira continued.

“I’m upset because even in my Glory career, I didn’t do anything I wasn’t supposed to do. If you watch the one time that I got a point taken away, it was because the referee was saying there was too much clinching when there wasn’t.

“I do everything by the book, and that’s why everything’s worked so well in my career.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

If anything, this is going to serve as fuel to the fire ahead of a potential rematch – which, hopefully, we get the chance to see before the end of the year.

What did you make of the first fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev? Are you eager to see them run it back? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

