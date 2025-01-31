Dana White casts doubt on Islam Makhachev’s talk of moving to middleweight: “That’s a whole other level”

By Josh Evanoff - January 30, 2025

UFC President Dana White doesn’t seem to be a fan of Islam Makhachev’s tease of a move to middleweight.

Dana White, Islam Makhachev, UFC 294, UFC

The UFC lightweight champion is fresh off his return to the octagon in the main event of UFC 311 earlier this month. Back for the first time since a submission win over Dustin Poirier last June, Islam Makhachev faced Renato Moicano. ‘Money Moicano’ stepped up on short notice, being thrown into the main event after Arman Tsarukyan withdrew during fight week due to a neck injury.

Ultimately, it took just one round for Islam Makhachev to score a submission victory. Days following the win, the UFC lightweight champion again showed interest in a possible move to 185 pounds. Given Makhachev’s close friendship with welterweight titleholder Belal Muhammad, the Russian is targeting a jump of two weight classes rather than just one.

In recent weeks, both Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland have largely laughed off Islam Makhachev’s comments. Now, UFC President Dana White has chimed in on the lightweight champion’s remarks. Speaking at a recent Powerslap post-event press conference, the promoter was asked about Makhachev’s comments.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER BELIEVES ARMAN TSARUKYAN SHOULD BE NEXT FOR ISLAM MAKHACHEV FOLLOWING UFC 311: “IT HAS TO BE HIM!”

UFC President Dana White reacts to Islam Makhachev’s comments about middleweight move

There, the UFC executive largely shut down Islam Makhachev’s tease of a move to 185 pounds. While Dana White has no issue with the lightweight champion moving up to welterweight, a move to middleweight is a bridge too far for the promoter.

“He would move up to middleweight? Yeah, I don’t know about all that.” Dana White stated earlier today when asked about the UFC lightweight champion’s tease of a move to the middleweight division. “Listen, if he wants to move up to 170 [pounds] we can talk. But moving up to 185 is a whole other level.”

For what it’s worth, Islam Makhachev has made it clear that a middleweight move is far from solid. As of now, the lightweight champion is open to a move to welterweight, 185 pounds, and even staying put at 155 pounds. Regardless, it’s clear that Dana White isn’t a fan of the UFC champion jumping two weight classes right now.

What do you make of these comments from UFC President Dana White? Who do you want to see Islam Makhachev fight next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Dana White Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Dana White, GFL

Dana White doesn't view GFL as competition to UFC despite them "throwing a lot of money around"

Cole Shelton - January 30, 2025
Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland already eyeing Khamzat Chimaev for first title defense after UFC 312: "Chechnyan f*cking whore"

Josh Evanoff - January 30, 2025

If Sean Strickland wins UFC middleweight gold again next month, he wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev.

Dana White, Bryce Mitchell
Dana White

Dana White goes off on Bryce Mitchell over recent comments about Adolf Hitler

Cole Shelton - January 30, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White isn’t happy about what Bryce Mitchell said and unloaded on him.

Dricus du Plessis Alex Pereira Sean Strickland
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis reacts to Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312: 'They don't even speak the same language'

Fernando Quiles - January 30, 2025

Dricus du Plessis doesn’t sound too worried about Alex Pereira being in Sean Strickland’s corner.

Sean Strickland Islam Makhachev
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland blasts Islam Makhachev over middleweight talk: 'Go back to f***ing Dagestan'

Fernando Quiles - January 30, 2025

Sean Strickland has sent a short, yet clear message to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Sean O’Malley

Tim Welch gives positive health update on Sean O’Malley: 'It makes me feel a lot better'

Fernando Quiles - January 30, 2025
Daniel Cormier, Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou, knockout, KO
Israel Adesanya

Daniel Cormier questions Israel Adesanya's motivation ahead of UFC return

Harry Kettle - January 30, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has questioned the motivation of Israel Adesanya ahead of his return to the cage.

Sean Strickland, Alex Pereira
Sean Strickland

Alex Pereira set to corner Sean Strickland in UFC 312 main event

Harry Kettle - January 30, 2025

In an interesting move, Alex Pereira looks set to corner Sean Strickland in his upcoming UFC 312 main event.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor seemingly doubles down on Paul Hughes insults

Harry Kettle - January 30, 2025

UFC fighter Conor McGregor seems to be doubling down on the insults he has thrown in the direction of Paul Hughes.

Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou
Israel Adesanya

Francis Ngannou sends warm wishes to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia

Harry Kettle - January 30, 2025

Former UFC star Francis Ngannou has wished Israel Adesanya the best ahead of his return to the cage on Saturday.