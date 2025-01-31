Dana White casts doubt on Islam Makhachev’s talk of moving to middleweight: “That’s a whole other level”

UFC President Dana White doesn’t seem to be a fan of Islam Makhachev’s tease of a move to middleweight.

The UFC lightweight champion is fresh off his return to the octagon in the main event of UFC 311 earlier this month. Back for the first time since a submission win over Dustin Poirier last June, Islam Makhachev faced Renato Moicano. ‘Money Moicano’ stepped up on short notice, being thrown into the main event after Arman Tsarukyan withdrew during fight week due to a neck injury.

Ultimately, it took just one round for Islam Makhachev to score a submission victory. Days following the win, the UFC lightweight champion again showed interest in a possible move to 185 pounds. Given Makhachev’s close friendship with welterweight titleholder Belal Muhammad, the Russian is targeting a jump of two weight classes rather than just one.

In recent weeks, both Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland have largely laughed off Islam Makhachev’s comments. Now, UFC President Dana White has chimed in on the lightweight champion’s remarks. Speaking at a recent Powerslap post-event press conference, the promoter was asked about Makhachev’s comments.

UFC President Dana White reacts to Islam Makhachev’s comments about middleweight move

There, the UFC executive largely shut down Islam Makhachev’s tease of a move to 185 pounds. While Dana White has no issue with the lightweight champion moving up to welterweight, a move to middleweight is a bridge too far for the promoter.

“He would move up to middleweight? Yeah, I don’t know about all that.” Dana White stated earlier today when asked about the UFC lightweight champion’s tease of a move to the middleweight division. “Listen, if he wants to move up to 170 [pounds] we can talk. But moving up to 185 is a whole other level.”

For what it’s worth, Islam Makhachev has made it clear that a middleweight move is far from solid. As of now, the lightweight champion is open to a move to welterweight, 185 pounds, and even staying put at 155 pounds. Regardless, it’s clear that Dana White isn’t a fan of the UFC champion jumping two weight classes right now.

What do you make of these comments from UFC President Dana White? Who do you want to see Islam Makhachev fight next?