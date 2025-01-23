Alex Pereira reacts to Jamahal Hill’s knockout loss at UFC 311: “We respect each other”

Alex Pereira didn’t enjoy seeing Jamahal Hill’s loss at UFC 311 over the weekend.

‘Sweet Dreams’ returned to the octagon on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Back for the first time since being knocked out by Alex Pereira at UFC 300 last April, Jamahal Hill met Jiri Prochazka. The latter had also suffered a stoppage loss to ‘Poatan’ in his most recent bout, having been knocked out last June on short notice.

Funnily enough, the Brazilian had a front-row seat to the light-heavyweight brawl on Saturday. On the UFC 313 main card, Jiri Prochazka dropped Jamahal Hill several times en route to a third-round stoppage loss. Given Alex Pereria’s longtime feud with ‘Sweet Dreams’, many would likely expect the champion to be thrilled with the result.

However, that’s not exactly the case. Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Alex Pereira reacted to Jamahal Hill’s loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311. As many fans likely recall, the former champion repeatedly taunted ‘Poatan’ in the build to the fight. Furthermore, Hill hoped to earn a title shot with a win.

Alex Pereira reacts to Jamahal Hill’s knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311

While many would be gleeful at seeing their rivals lose, Alex Pereira is not like that. In the interview, the UFC light-heavyweight champion stated that he has no problem with Jamahal Hill. While the two have had some heated back-and-forths in the past, they’re on fine terms outside of the cage.

“I have absolutely no problem with him.” Alex Pereira stated in the interview when asked about Jamahal Hill’s loss at UFC 311. “We’re both the same. Sometimes I’ll go and make some fun before the fight. Or, he will [say something about me]. But tomorrow we’re going to hold hands and respect each other. I think all the turmoil that was created is part of the sport.”

He continued, “He’s no. 2, but whatever he is, I’m here to fight [in the future]. If he’s no. 2, no. 3, no. 4, no. 5, no. 6, I’m just here to fight anybody.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

What do you make of these comments from the UFC light-heavyweight champion? Do you think Alex Pereira will fight Jamahal Hill again one day?