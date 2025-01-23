Alex Pereira reacts to Jamahal Hill’s knockout loss at UFC 311: “We respect each other”

By Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2025

Alex Pereira didn’t enjoy seeing Jamahal Hill’s loss at UFC 311 over the weekend.

Jamahal Hill, Alex Pereira

‘Sweet Dreams’ returned to the octagon on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Back for the first time since being knocked out by Alex Pereira at UFC 300 last April, Jamahal Hill met Jiri Prochazka. The latter had also suffered a stoppage loss to ‘Poatan’ in his most recent bout, having been knocked out last June on short notice.

Funnily enough, the Brazilian had a front-row seat to the light-heavyweight brawl on Saturday. On the UFC 313 main card, Jiri Prochazka dropped Jamahal Hill several times en route to a third-round stoppage loss. Given Alex Pereria’s longtime feud with ‘Sweet Dreams’, many would likely expect the champion to be thrilled with the result.

However, that’s not exactly the case. Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Alex Pereira reacted to Jamahal Hill’s loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311. As many fans likely recall, the former champion repeatedly taunted ‘Poatan’ in the build to the fight. Furthermore, Hill hoped to earn a title shot with a win.

RELATED: ROBERT WHITTAKER OPENS UP ON FORMER FEUD WITH ISRAEL ADESANYA: “IF I COULD’VE HIT HIM WITH A CAR I WOULD HAVE”

Alex Pereira

(via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Alex Pereira reacts to Jamahal Hill’s knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311

While many would be gleeful at seeing their rivals lose, Alex Pereira is not like that. In the interview, the UFC light-heavyweight champion stated that he has no problem with Jamahal Hill. While the two have had some heated back-and-forths in the past, they’re on fine terms outside of the cage.

“I have absolutely no problem with him.” Alex Pereira stated in the interview when asked about Jamahal Hill’s loss at UFC 311. “We’re both the same. Sometimes I’ll go and make some fun before the fight. Or, he will [say something about me]. But tomorrow we’re going to hold hands and respect each other. I think all the turmoil that was created is part of the sport.”

He continued, “He’s no. 2, but whatever he is, I’m here to fight [in the future]. If he’s no. 2, no. 3, no. 4, no. 5, no. 6, I’m just here to fight anybody.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

What do you make of these comments from the UFC light-heavyweight champion? Do you think Alex Pereira will fight Jamahal Hill again one day?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jamahal Hill UFC

Related

Shara Magomedov

Shara Magomedov fires back at Michael Page ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia fight

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2025
Cory Sandhagen and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Cory Sandhagen calls for a showdown with former UFC champion Sean O'Malley: "He's going to get beat up"

Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2025

Cory Sandhagen wants a fight against former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

Renato Moicano
UFC

Renato Moicano reveals 'nice check' he got for UFC 311 fight against Islam Makhachev

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2025

Renato Moicano got paid to step up on short notice at UFC 311.

Arman Tsarukyan Dana White
Dana White

Retired UFC veteran thinks Dana White should give Arman Tsarukyan title shot following UFC 311 pullout

Fernando Quiles - January 23, 2025

An ex-UFC bruiser doesn’t believe Arman Tsarukyan should be punished by Dana White after his removal from the UFC 311 card.

Merab Dvalishvili
Ray Longo

Coach Ray Longo explains how UFC 'created a monster' in Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles - January 23, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has been on a tear, and Ray Longo believes the UFC played a significant role.

Chris Weidman Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling has one regret following Chris Weidman's retirement: 'It was just kind of rough'

Fernando Quiles - January 23, 2025
Conor McGregor, Logan Paul
UFC

WATCH | Conor McGregor vows to "slap the hell" out of Paul brothers & KSI: "A little side job"

Cole Shelton - January 22, 2025

Conor McGregor appears to be truly interested in wanting to box the Paul brothers and KSI.

Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker opens up on former feud with Israel Adesanya: "If I could've hit him with a car I would have"

Josh Evanoff - January 22, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has buried the hatchet with Israel Adesanya.

Robert Whittaker UFC 308 Loss
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker offers update on jaw injury suffered against Khamzat Chimaev: "You can't fight through that"

Josh Evanoff - January 22, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is healing well from his fight with Khamzat Chimaev.

Payton Talbott
UFC

Payton Talbott issues statement after stunning first career loss at UFC 311

Cole Shelton - January 22, 2025

Payton Talbott issued his first statement after his stunning loss to Raoni Barcelos at UFC 311.