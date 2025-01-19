UFC 311 Results: Jiri Prochazka stops Jamahal Hill (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 311 results, including the light heavyweight bout between Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka.

Hill (12-3 MMA) will be competing for the first time since suffering a brutal first-round knockout loss at the hands of reigning 205lbs champion Alex Pereira last April at UFC 300 (see that here). Prior to that setback, ‘Sweet Dreams’ had put together a four-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1 MMA) will also enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to ‘Poatan’ at June’s UFC 303 event. Prior to that setback, the Czech fighter was coming off a TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakic.

Round one this clash between former light heavyweight champions begins and Jiri Prochazka throws a calf kick to start. Jamahal Hill looks to close the distance. Jiri misses with a left hook. Hill answers with a low kick. Prochazka with a right hand. He lands a nice left. Hill smiles and answers with a jab up the middle. Hill misses with a right but connects with a knee as Prochazka ducks the punch. Jiri’s hands are low. Jamahal Hill with a nice right hand. The Czech answers with a low kick. He comes forward with a 1-2. The crowd is chanting “Let’s go Jiri”. He lands a nice right. A left hook connects and Hill goes down. ‘Sweet Dreams’ gets right back up and lands a big right of his own. A good left from Hill. Prochazka answers with a knee up the middle. He misses with a high kick. Another 1-2 appears to stun Hill. Jiri Prochazka with a nice right hand. He misses with a high kick. Hill with a left that partially connects. Jiri with a front kick to the body. Both men land nice hooks before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Jamahal Hill misses with a head kick attempt. Jiri Prochazka attempts the same and also misses the mark. Hill goes to the body with a left hand. Jiri tries another head kick but it misses. ‘Sweet Dreams’ with a pair of solid jabs. Those got Jiri’s attention. An eye poke from the Czech spells a pause in the action. We restart and Prochazka goes to the body with a kick. He’s trying to setup a left hook. Hill counters with a left hand over the top. Jamahal with a nice uppercut and then a crisp jab. Jiri Prochazka partially connects with a high kick. A follow up left hand also lands. An eye poke from Hill results in another pause in the fight. That was a bad one. Jiri appears to be ok, and eventually we restart. Jiri misses with a low kick. Hill with a pair of good counter punches as Prochazka throws kicks. A big right from ‘Sweet Dreams’. The former RIZIN champ appears to be ok. The fighters trade shots in the center. A good right hand and then a left from Jamahal Hill. This is a much better round for him. He lands another nice left. A good right from the American. He tags Jiri with a hard body shot. He lands another and then a low kick. Jiri Prochazka eats a jab but lands a nice counter left hook. The horn sounds to end round two.

WHO YOU GOT HEADING INTO THE THIRD ROUND? 🤔 #UFC311 pic.twitter.com/9eTgAjJbyI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 19, 2025

The third and final round of this light heavyweight contest begins and it is likely one round a piece after ten minutes of action. Jiri Prochazka misses with a high kick. Jamahal Hill with a pair of good punches to the body. A big combination from Prochazka now. He swarms ‘Sweet Dreams’ with a flurry. Hill responds with a nice 1-2. Jiri with a body kick and then a nice left hook. Both men swing and miss with punches in the pocket. Jiri Prochazka with a nice right hand to the body. Jamahal Hill with a hard knee to the body. A big combination from Jiri and Hill goes down. He scrambles back up to his feet but Prochazka knocks him down again. He follows up with ground and pound and this one is all over! WOW!

CHAOS IN THE OCTAGON WHEN HE FIGHTS 🤩@Jiri_BJP achieves the Round 3 TKO! [ #UFC311 LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV ] pic.twitter.com/gHqRimgOvN — UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2025

Official UFC 311 Results: Jiri Prochazka def. Jamahal Hill via TKO at 3:11 of Round 3

Who would you like to see Prochazka fight next following his TKO victory over Hill this evening in California?