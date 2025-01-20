UFC star Jiri Prochazka reacts to criticism of his unique style: “F*** them”
UFC sensation Jiri Prochazka has hit back at those who continue to criticize his style following his win at UFC 311.
Last weekend, Jiri Prochazka made a real statement against Jamahal Hill. He was able to get back in the win column in style, finishing Hill in the third round of their intense light heavyweight encounter at UFC 311.
In doing so, Prochazka vaulted himself right back into title contention at 205 pounds. While he’ll likely need at least one more win to earn that shot, he was able to prove that he’s more than good enough to mix it up with the best of the best in this division.
However, some people, including the commentary team, still want to see him improve his defensive work. When asked about it in his post-fight press conference, Prochazka had the following to say.
Prochazka’s view on criticism
“F*ck them. I worked on that so much,” Prochazka said at his post-fight news conference after he was told the broadcast team – Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier – made mention of his defensive style. “(People) messaged me every day: ‘You have to keep your hands up.’ So OK, I will do that for this fight. I will keep the hands up, especially for this night.
“(I keep my hand down because) I believe in my senses. I believe in my feeling in a fight – in my head movement. That’s why I can keep the hands down. To be honest, in the last fight with Alex, I was a little bit too (OK keeping my) hands down. So this is something I’ve worked on. I want to see the video from the fight (against Hill), because I believe that I (kept my hands up).”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
