Jamahal Hill expects rematch with Alex Pereira with potential UFC 311 win: “I’m not going backwards”

By Josh Evanoff - January 15, 2025

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill believes a rematch with Alex Pereira is on the horizon.

Jamahal Hill, Alex Pereira

‘Sweet Dreams’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon since his grudge match with ‘Poatan’ last April. In the main event of the historic UFC 300 event, Jamahal Hill was handed a brutal knockout loss by Alex Pereira. However, the former champion later appealed the loss, stating that referee Herb Dean played a massive role in the stoppage.

Almost a year on from that loss, Jamahal Hill is set to return to the cage. On the UFC 311 main card in Los Angeles, he will face fellow former champion, Jiri Prochazka. Much like Hill, the 32-year-old is coming off a knockout loss to Alex Pereira in June. Speaking at media day, ‘Sweet Dreams’ discussed the fight.

There, Jamahal Hill opened up on his hope to secure a rematch with Alex Pereira. While ‘Poatan’ has been linked to a long-awaited clash with Magomed Ankalaev in recent weeks, the former champion doesn’t buy it. The Russian last appeared in the cage in October, scoring a decision win over Aleksandar Rakic.

Jamahal Hill opens up on potential Alex Pereira rematch ahead of UFC 311 return

That victory improved Ankalaev to a staggering 13-fight unbeaten streak. However, Jamahal Hill believes that a win over Prochazka at UFC 311 would likely be enough to earn a rematch with Alex Pereira. While Ankalaev has won a lot recently, ‘Sweet Dreams’ would hold a victory over the higher-ranked opponent.

“Yeah, one hundred percent. A win here, especially a dominant, impressive win here, next fight is [for the] title.” Jamahal Hill stated at UFC 311 media day, when asked about a rematch with Alex Pereira. “Next is the championship. I don’t see why it wouldn’t be. Ankalaev fought number five, number four, something like that.”

He continued, “So, I’m fighting number two in the world [on Saturday]. I don’t see me going backward from that.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC light-heavyweight champion? Do you want to see Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill 2?

Alex Pereira Jamahal Hill UFC

