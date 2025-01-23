Renato Moicano reveals ‘nice check’ he got for UFC 311 fight against Islam Makhachev

Renato Moicano got paid to step up on short notice at UFC 311.

On a day’s notice, Moicano stepped up to face Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. Moicano was originally supposed to fight Beneil Dariush on the card but ended up getting the short-notice fight.

Renato Moicano got a hefty pay to take the fight, which was disclosed to be $250,000. However, speaking on his Show Me the Money podcast, Moicano revealed he made over $900,000 to take the fight.

“I got a nice check,” Moicano said.

The co-hosts then asked Moicano if his salary was over/under 9 bitcoin which is roughly around $900,000 total, which he revealed was over.

Renato Moicano, however, did complain about the California taxes with how much he got taken away.

“Man, f**k California brother, if you live in California, I feel for you brother. That state is a piece of s**t brother. I think California is worse (than New York), with so much homeless people… The taxation was crazy, crazy,” Moicano added.

Moicano ended up losing by first-round submission at UFC 311 to Islam Makhachev.