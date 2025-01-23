Renato Moicano reveals ‘nice check’ he got for UFC 311 fight against Islam Makhachev
Renato Moicano got paid to step up on short notice at UFC 311.
On a day’s notice, Moicano stepped up to face Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. Moicano was originally supposed to fight Beneil Dariush on the card but ended up getting the short-notice fight.
Renato Moicano got a hefty pay to take the fight, which was disclosed to be $250,000. However, speaking on his Show Me the Money podcast, Moicano revealed he made over $900,000 to take the fight.
“I got a nice check,” Moicano said.
The co-hosts then asked Moicano if his salary was over/under 9 bitcoin which is roughly around $900,000 total, which he revealed was over.
Renato Moicano, however, did complain about the California taxes with how much he got taken away.
“Man, f**k California brother, if you live in California, I feel for you brother. That state is a piece of s**t brother. I think California is worse (than New York), with so much homeless people… The taxation was crazy, crazy,” Moicano added.
Moicano ended up losing by first-round submission at UFC 311 to Islam Makhachev.
Renato Moicano says UFC 311 sold more after he stepped in
Although many fans were excited about Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukayn 2, Renato Moicano says the event sold more once he stepped in.
Moicano says the UFC told him that the pay-per-view sales increased after the promotion announced he would be facing Makhachev on short notice.
“Somebody told me that after Arman pulled out, they sold even more pay-per-views. Everyone was excited there was something different. You don’t see that many times,” Moicano said.
Despite Moicano losing to Makhachev at UFC 311, he still had a chance to compete for the lightweight title and got paid a hefty amount to do so.
Renato Moicano is now 20-6-1 as a pro and had his four-fight winning streak snapped. The Brazilian is still a top-10 lightweight and has notable wins over Benoit Saint-Denis, Jalin Turner, Alexander Hernandez, Cub Swanson, and Calvin Kattar among others in his career.
