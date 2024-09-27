Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling re-booked for UFC 310 after recent fight fallout
The UFC matchmakers moved fast to re-book Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling after Sterling’s recent withdrawal from their original fight date at UFC 307.
Evloev vs. Sterling is rescheduled for UFC 310 on December 7th in Las Vegas. The promotion announced the news on Thursday on their social media pages.
Evloev vs. Sterling was supposed to take place at UFC 307 next weekend. But, Sterling suffered an injury during his fight camp, and Evloev wasn’t rebooked for the card against a replacement opponent.
Evloev vs. Sterling is a potential No. 1 contender fight in the featherweight division. UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria will face Max Holloway in the UFC 308 main event in Abu Dhabi.
Evloev returns to the Octagon after a nine-month hiatus since his win over Arnold Allen at UFC 297. The unbeaten brawler has won each of his first 18 professional fights.
Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling added to year’s final UFC pay-per-view
New date, same mission 😤@MovsarUFC vs @FunkmasterMMA has been rescheduled to take place at #UFC310 👊 pic.twitter.com/aWYCPfPdt8
— UFC (@ufc) September 27, 2024
Evloev is 8-0 in his UFC tenure with recent victories over Allen, Diego Lopes, and Dan Ige. But, he struggled with consistent activity in recent years due to various circumstances.
Evloev will face arguably the toughest test of his UFC featherweight career against Sterling. A former UFC bantamweight champion, Sterling made the full-time move to featherweight in 2024.
After a loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292, Sterling made his UFC featherweight debut at UFC 300. He earned a unanimous decision victory over Calvin Kattar.
Sterling is arguably the greatest UFC bantamweight of all time after three successful title defenses. He defended the belt over Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo, and TJ Dillashaw before the loss to O’Malley.
Following Sterling’s withdrawal from UFC 307, Evloev called for a potential rematch against Diego Lopes. But, the fight didn’t come together and the matchmakers have different plans for Lopes’ next fight.
As of this writing, UFC 310 has yet to have a main event booked for the card. A UFC welterweight title clash between Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov is a potential headliner.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Aljamain Sterling Movsar Evloev UFC