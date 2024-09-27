Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling re-booked for UFC 310 after recent fight fallout

The UFC matchmakers moved fast to re-book Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling after Sterling’s recent withdrawal from their original fight date at UFC 307.

Evloev vs. Sterling is rescheduled for UFC 310 on December 7th in Las Vegas. The promotion announced the news on Thursday on their social media pages.

Evloev vs. Sterling was supposed to take place at UFC 307 next weekend. But, Sterling suffered an injury during his fight camp, and Evloev wasn’t rebooked for the card against a replacement opponent.

Evloev vs. Sterling is a potential No. 1 contender fight in the featherweight division. UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria will face Max Holloway in the UFC 308 main event in Abu Dhabi.

Evloev returns to the Octagon after a nine-month hiatus since his win over Arnold Allen at UFC 297. The unbeaten brawler has won each of his first 18 professional fights.