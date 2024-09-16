Dricus du Plessis rages at Alex Pereira for calling him a “scared clown” over fight talks

By Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2024

Tensions are intensifying between UFC champions Dricus du Plessis and Alex Pereira ahead of a potential high-stakes super fight.

Dricus du Plessis, Alex Pereira

Du Plessis is fresh off a triumphant first title defense against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305. He’ll likely face Sean Strickland for his next title defense, although the UFC has yet to announce the booking formally.

In the meantime, du Plessis has been on the former middleweight champion Pereira’s radar. Despite a remarkable run at 205lbs, Pereira hints at a return to middleweight to reclaim the 185lb title.

Pereira and du Plessis traded barbs almost immediately after UFC 305. Things ramped up this week when Pereira spoke with Full Send MMA, an interview in which he accused du Plessis of ducking him.

Dricus du Plessis responds to Alex Pereira’s fiery remarks

It didn’t take long for du Plessis to respond in a recent tweet.

“A scared clown how dare you!” du Plessis replied. “Now that’s taking it to far. I’ve already said I’m in to fight either you or [Sean Strickland] what more do you want or should I tag your translator?”

As of this writing, Pereira hasn’t responded to du Plessis’s latest comments. He’ll face Khalil Rountree Jr. in his next light heavyweight title defense at UFC 307.

Du Plessis earned the UFC middleweight title by outpointing Strickland at UFC 297. He’s unbeaten in his UFC tenure with recent victories over Robert Whittaker, Darren Till, and Derek Brunson.

Pereira became the fastest to win two UFC titles after defeating Jiří Procházka at UFC 295 last year. He defeated Procházka in their rematch at UFC 303 after knocking out Jamahal Hill in April.

Pereira hasn’t competed at middleweight since losing the belt to Adesanya at UFC 287. Before that, he won middleweight bouts over Adesanya, Strickland, and Bruno Silva.

Du Plessis and Pereira could potentially be on a collision course, although UFC 307 is on the immediate mind of the latter.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Dricus du Plessis UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306, Results, Sean O'Malley, UFC

Merab Dvalishvili explains why he was “kissing” Sean O’Malley during their title fight at UFC 306

Fernando Quiles - September 16, 2024
Jon Jones and Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira plans to train with Jon Jones ahead of his Octagon return at UFC 309: “I want to grab his experience”

Fernando Quiles - September 16, 2024

Forget a super fight, Alex Pereira wants to train with Jon Jones.

Jon Jones Dana White
Ryan Garcia

Dana White reacts to footage of Jon Jones hanging out with Ryan Garcia at UFC 306

Fernando Quiles - September 16, 2024

Dana White had a priceless reaction to Jon Jones hanging out with Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas.

Jake Paul
UFC

Video | Jake Paul wore a disguise to get into UFC 306 at Sphere

Cole Shelton - September 16, 2024

Jake Paul had been banned from UFC events, but that didn’t stop him from getting into UFC 306 at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler says he’s “not mad” at Conor McCregor for holding up his UFC career: “He’s earned every right to do what he wants”

Cole Shelton - September 16, 2024

Michael Chandler says he’s not mad at Conor McGregor for holding up his career.

Merab Dvalishvili Noche UFC 306

Newly-minted UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili names worthy contender, and it isn't Umar Nurmagomedov

Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024
Diego Lopes UFC 306
UFC

Diego Lopes may have secured UFC 308 backup spot from Dana White: "We’d do anything for that guy"

Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024

Dana White likes what he has seen from Diego Lopes, and he might just give the rising 145-pounder a backup spot for the next UFC featherweight title fight.

Sean O’Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley & boxer Devin Haney trade shots following UFC 306

Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024

In the aftermath of UFC 306, Sean O’Malley and former world boxing champion Devin Haney are keeping their beef alive and well.

Dana White and UFC 300
UFC

Dana White reacts to Sean O’Malley’s performance against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306: “He looked flat”

Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024

Dana White doesn’t believe the best version of Sean O’Malley showed up at UFC 306.

Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes UFC 306
UFC

Brian Ortega issues statement on UFC 306 loss to Diego Lopes

Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024

Brian Ortega has spoken out following his UFC 306 loss to Diego Lopes.