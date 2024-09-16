Dricus du Plessis rages at Alex Pereira for calling him a “scared clown” over fight talks
Tensions are intensifying between UFC champions Dricus du Plessis and Alex Pereira ahead of a potential high-stakes super fight.
Du Plessis is fresh off a triumphant first title defense against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305. He’ll likely face Sean Strickland for his next title defense, although the UFC has yet to announce the booking formally.
In the meantime, du Plessis has been on the former middleweight champion Pereira’s radar. Despite a remarkable run at 205lbs, Pereira hints at a return to middleweight to reclaim the 185lb title.
Pereira and du Plessis traded barbs almost immediately after UFC 305. Things ramped up this week when Pereira spoke with Full Send MMA, an interview in which he accused du Plessis of ducking him.
Dricus du Plessis responds to Alex Pereira’s fiery remarks
It didn’t take long for du Plessis to respond in a recent tweet.
a scared clown how dare you! Now that’s taking it to far. I’ve already said I’m in to fight either you or @SStricklandMMA what more do you want or should I tag your translator?
— Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) September 16, 2024
“A scared clown how dare you!” du Plessis replied. “Now that’s taking it to far. I’ve already said I’m in to fight either you or [Sean Strickland] what more do you want or should I tag your translator?”
As of this writing, Pereira hasn’t responded to du Plessis’s latest comments. He’ll face Khalil Rountree Jr. in his next light heavyweight title defense at UFC 307.
Du Plessis earned the UFC middleweight title by outpointing Strickland at UFC 297. He’s unbeaten in his UFC tenure with recent victories over Robert Whittaker, Darren Till, and Derek Brunson.
Pereira became the fastest to win two UFC titles after defeating Jiří Procházka at UFC 295 last year. He defeated Procházka in their rematch at UFC 303 after knocking out Jamahal Hill in April.
Pereira hasn’t competed at middleweight since losing the belt to Adesanya at UFC 287. Before that, he won middleweight bouts over Adesanya, Strickland, and Bruno Silva.
Du Plessis and Pereira could potentially be on a collision course, although UFC 307 is on the immediate mind of the latter.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Dricus du Plessis UFC