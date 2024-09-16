Dricus du Plessis rages at Alex Pereira for calling him a “scared clown” over fight talks

Dricus du Plessis responds to Alex Pereira’s fiery remarks

It didn’t take long for du Plessis to respond in a recent tweet.

a scared clown how dare you! Now that’s taking it to far. I’ve already said I’m in to fight either you or @SStricklandMMA what more do you want or should I tag your translator? — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) September 16, 2024

As of this writing, Pereira hasn’t responded to du Plessis’s latest comments. He’ll face Khalil Rountree Jr. in his next light heavyweight title defense at UFC 307.

Du Plessis earned the UFC middleweight title by outpointing Strickland at UFC 297. He’s unbeaten in his UFC tenure with recent victories over Robert Whittaker, Darren Till, and Derek Brunson.

Pereira became the fastest to win two UFC titles after defeating Jiří Procházka at UFC 295 last year. He defeated Procházka in their rematch at UFC 303 after knocking out Jamahal Hill in April.

Pereira hasn’t competed at middleweight since losing the belt to Adesanya at UFC 287. Before that, he won middleweight bouts over Adesanya, Strickland, and Bruno Silva.

Du Plessis and Pereira could potentially be on a collision course, although UFC 307 is on the immediate mind of the latter.