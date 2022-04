Katlyn Chookagian Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 24-4-0

FAQ's

Katlyn Chookagian next fight? N/A

Katlyn Chookagian last fight? Katlyn Chookagian won their last fight against Jennifer Maia by Decision (Unanimous) on Jan. 15, 2022 at UFC on ESPN 32 - Kattar vs. Chikadze.

Is Katlyn Chookagian retired? Katlyn Chookagian last fought Jennifer Maia 3 months and 18 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Katlyn Chookagian from? Katlyn Chookagian is from Jersey City, New Jersey, United States.

Did Katlyn Chookagian go to college? Katlyn Chookagian attended Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Has Katlyn Chookagian ever been knocked out? Katlyn Chookagian has lost 2 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punches to the Body) from Jessica Andrade on Oct. 17, 2020 at UFC Fight Night 180 - Ortega vs. Korean Zombie