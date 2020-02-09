Pros react after Valentina Shevchenko TKO’s Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 247

Valentina Shevchenko put her women’s flyweight title on the line against Katlyn Chookagian in the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC 247 event.

Shevchenko (18-3 MMA) had gone a perfect 4-0 since dropping to flyweight entering tonight’s event. She captured the promotions 125lbs title at UFC 231 with a unanimous decision victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and had since defended her strap against Jessica Eye (KO) and Liz Carmouche (decision).

Meanwhile, Katlyn Chookagian (13-2 MMA) had picked up an impressive unanimous decision victory over Jennifer Maia in her most previous effort at UFC 244 this past November. ‘Blonde Fighter’ entered tonight’s title fight sporting a 6-2 record inside the UFC.

Tonight’s UFC 247 co-headliner proved to be a one sided affair, as ‘The Golden Bullet’ dominated Chookagian both on their feet and on the ground on route to a third round TKO victory.

Official UFC 247 Result: Valentina Shevchenko def. Katlyn Chookagian via TKO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Shevchenko defeating Chookagian below:

It’s @blondefighter time !!!!!! Let’s go home team — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) February 9, 2020

I have been waiting for this one for a long time. Let's goooo! — Randa Markos (@randamma) February 9, 2020

I got Valentina. She is a beast but everyone is beatable — Randa Markos (@randamma) February 9, 2020

Shev looking fast. As usual — michael (@bisping) February 9, 2020

On a side not Kaitlyn's eye lashes are looking great tonight — Randa Markos (@randamma) February 9, 2020

You are amazing. @BulletValentina Congratulations on your beautiful performance. 🙏🏼👊🏻 — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) February 9, 2020

Masterful performance by Valentina! #UFC247 I honestly felt confident about Katlyn going into this fight, but Valentina proved to us again that she is a savage! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 9, 2020

I dunno about stopping that…🤦‍♂️ — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 9, 2020

