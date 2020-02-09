Pros react after Valentina Shevchenko TKO’s Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 247

By
Chris Taylor
-
Valentina Shevchenko, Katlyn Chookagian
Image Credit: UFC and Katlyn Chookagian's Instagram (photographers not listed)

Valentina Shevchenko put her women’s flyweight title on the line against Katlyn Chookagian in the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC 247 event.

Shevchenko (18-3 MMA) had gone a perfect 4-0 since dropping to flyweight entering tonight’s event. She captured the promotions 125lbs title at UFC 231 with a unanimous decision victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and had since defended her strap against Jessica Eye (KO) and Liz Carmouche (decision).

Meanwhile, Katlyn Chookagian (13-2 MMA) had picked up an impressive unanimous decision victory over Jennifer Maia in her most previous effort at UFC 244 this past November. ‘Blonde Fighter’ entered tonight’s title fight sporting a 6-2 record inside the UFC.

Tonight’s UFC 247 co-headliner proved to be a one sided affair, as ‘The Golden Bullet’ dominated Chookagian both on their feet and on the ground on route to a third round TKO victory.

Official UFC 247 Result: Valentina Shevchenko def. Katlyn Chookagian via TKO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Shevchenko defeating Chookagian below:

Who would you like to see Valentina Shevchenko fight next following her TKO victory over Katlyn Chookagian at tonight’s UFC 247 event in Houston? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 8, 2020

Stay glued to this site for all of your mixed martial arts news!