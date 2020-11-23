Katlyn Chookagian responds to critics suggesting that she is just a “point fighter”

UFC flyweight Katlyn Chookagian has issued a response to a critic who suggested she is just a point fighter.

Chookagian fought for the fourth time in 2020 this past weekend and managed to comprehensively defeat Cynthia Calvillo via unanimous decision. The win took her record this year to 2-2 and 2-1 since her Flyweight Championship defeat to Valentina Shevchenko back in February. Unfortunately, her performance was not particularly popular among fans.

After being called a point fighter by someone on social media, Chookagian was ready and willing to explain her style of fighting.

Hey guy! I’m sorry we have diff opinions on our “choices” of fighting.. I prefer to hit my opponent and not take damage so I can have less injuries and brain damage while collecting my full paycheck to go back healthy and happy to my family. Maybe the way you fight is better…🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/OSrzST7nE5 — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) November 22, 2020

On the flip side, her opponent Calvillo also made a statement of her own after taking some time to reflect on the defeat to Chookagian.

“You win some, you lose some. Congratulations to [Chookagian] and her team. Tonight wasn’t my night. I’m forever grateful for my job and that I get to do what I love everyday. Thank you @ufc and to everyone for all the love and support. Love you guys. I’ll be back”

The expectation from many fans was that Calvillo would be the next in line to fight Valentina Shevchenko for the belt if she was able to get her hand raised, but as we know in this division, things rarely shape up how you expect. Kaitlyn Chookagian may not be on the verge of another title shot after being soundly beaten by Shevchenko, but her resilience since the defeat certainly emphasizes the kind of fighter she is.

The one woman that has been able to beat her since UFC 247, Jessica Andrade, could well be the one to move into Calvillo’s spot after this result.