UFC 247 | Pro fighters make their picks for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 247, Valentina Shevchenko is looking to defend her flyweight title for a third time when she battles Katlyn Chookagian. Heading into the fight, Shevchenko is a -1200 favorite while the American challenger is a +700 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. To no surprise, the majority are leaning towards Shevchenko getting it done, but one is picking the upset. The pros also believe the champ is running out of challengers and think the Amanda Nunes trilogy should happen next.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian:

Alexander Volkanovski, UFC featherweight champion: You got to go with my girl Shevchenko. She’ll be very tough to beat.

Kevin Lee, UFC lightweight: Shevchenko. She has so much experience against high-level talent. I don’t see anybody beating her especially at 125 for a while. At least until that division fully breathes. It reminds me of the Ronda Rousey situation where Ronda had so much more experience competing and a lot of those girls haven’t competed at that level yet. I feel like that is where Shevchenko is. The fight to make is Nunes-Shevchenko 3 at 135 after this.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: Valentina Shevchenko. She is a beast and the way she is training and preparing for herself, she is too good. She will continue to defend.

Ilir Latifi, UFC heavyweight: I think Shevchenko will win. She’s been so sharp and dominant and she’s in her prime right now. I have a hard time seeing anyone beat her right now.

Sodiq Yusuff, UFC featherweight: I have to say Shevchenko. Right now, I don’t see any girls being able to beat her at flyweight.

Adam Borics, Bellator featherweight: Shevchenko. We have trained together before and damn that girl is crazy good and so dangerous. She will defend the belt again.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: Shevchenko. I’m not going to say easy money but she is on another level, dude. I wouldn’t want to fight her. Chookagian is good and she moves around a lot. I think Shevchenko will win by decision.

Curtis Millender, Bellator welterweight: Valentina, she is a goddess. No one is touching her for a long time. She is going to be running that division for a long time and the only person that can beat her is Amanda Nunes.

Juan Adams, UFC heavyweight: Shevchenko. I know some guys who have trained with her and they said when she hits you it is different. She’s more athletic than Chookagian and has the experience for five rounds and I think she beat Nunes after that.

Ryan LaFlare, former UFC welterweight: Katlyn is my friend so I think she will win. But I’m not just saying that, because I honestly believe it is a good matchup for her. She doesn’t stand in front of Valentina and try to outbox her like all these other girls try to do. She’s elusive on the feet and won’t let Valentina set up anything as she always is moving her fight. It’s a good matchup for her.

***

Fighters picking Valentina Shevchenko: Alexander Volkanovski, Kevin Lee, Diego Ferreira, Ilir Latifi, Sodiq Yusuff, Adam Borics, Dan Ige, Curtis Millender, Juan Adams

Fighters picking Katlyn Chookagian: Ryan LaFlare

Who do you think will win the fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 247?

ICYMI: These same pros picked Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/6/2020.