Katlyn Chookagian forced out of UFC Paris, Jessica Andrade steps in to face Manon Fiorot

Jessica Andrade will step in to face Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris later this year after Katlyn Chookagian was forced out of the fight.

Within the context of women’s mixed martial arts, there are few fighters as fearsome as Jessica Andrade. The former strawweight queen continues to impress whenever she gets into the Octagon and with a two-fight win streak to her name, it’s no surprise that she’s making headlines once again – even after all these years of competing at the elite level.

Her last outing was a return to strawweight in April when she took less than a round to submit Amanda Lemos. While it seemed as if she would pursue another shot at the belt in that division, she’s now heading back to flyweight to battle Manon Fiorot in the UFC’s debut event in France, as per MMA Junkie.

Katlyn Chookagian is out of #UFCParis. Former champ Jessica Andrade has stepped in to fight Manon Fiorot, per UFC and additional sources. Sept. 3. Story headed to @MMAJunkie. pic.twitter.com/hQHWHxWEof — Nolan King (@mma_kings) June 15, 2022

Andrade is 2-1 at flyweight since making her debut in October 2020 when she defeated, funnily enough, Katlyn Chookagian via strikes in the first round.

Her only defeat came courtesy of an absolute clinic by current champion Valentina Shevchenko and even though some may not think this match-up makes a whole lot of sense for the 30-year-old, there’s every chance another impressive finish could give her the opportunity to run it back with ‘Bullet’.

Fiorot is currently 9-1 in her MMA career and 4-0 in the UFC, meaning a big win over a name like Andrade in her home country may well be enough to get herself into title consideration.

Get ready, folks, because UFC Paris is shaping up to be one of the biggest and best fight night cards of the year.

What do you think about Jessica Andrade taking this fight against Manon Fiorot on short notice? Could she get back into title contention if she manages to register another big finish?