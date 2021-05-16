Katlyn Chookagian explains hardcore pornography found on her Twitter: “I was hacked”

UFC women’s flyweight contender Katlyn Chookagian explained the hardcore pornography found on her Twitter, saying that “I was hacked.”

Chookagian fought Viviane Araujo in a key women’s 125lbs bout at Saturday night’s UFC 262 event and she won the fight via a controversial unanimous decision after the judges scored the fight for her 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28. But what fans were talking about all week with Chookagian wasn’t necessarily her fight with Araujo, but rather her Twitter account, which was found to be linked to a number of hardcore pornography posts.

Speaking to the media following UFC 262, Chookagian explained what happened with her Twitter, confirming she was hacked and that someone else has been watching the porn.

I asked about it pic.twitter.com/CElmdwXh9l — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) May 16, 2021

“My Twitter got like hacked like two months ago. I just thought I lost my password, I tried to get into the app and I couldn’t get in. That’s why during every fight card I’m always tweeting, my tweets are always popping up. Every Saturday I’m like, ‘Oh, my Twitter’s still (locked),’ I didn’t get in, and I just kind of didn’t pay attention to it. My Twitter for years always gets hacked, but usually, it just follows a bunch of porn stars,” Chookagian said.

“But this time, I guess this has been going on for months and I didn’t realize until this week. I think with the fight and the promotions for the fight, I think people started noticing. I think whoever’s in my Twitter account, maybe they’re in a relationship and they needed to go into my account so they could look at other things, but it was not me. All week I was trying to get in, but I was focused on my fight, not my Twitter. It’s out there, so if anyone wants some extra free content you can go to my Twitter.”

