Katlyn Chookagian wants to be Valentina Shevchenko’s next opponent

Not many fighters want to take on UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, but Katlyn Chookagian apparently does. The top contender at 125lbs took to social media following UFC Uruguay, and raised her hand in a Tweet directed towards the champ.

Here’s what Chookagian said. It was short and to the point.

On the surface, Chookagian has the credentials to get a title shot. The 30-year-old American has a positive 5-2 record inside the Octagon, including a 3-1 mark as a flyweight. In her last fight, Chookagian defeated Joanne Calderwood via unanimous decision at UFC 238 for the biggest win of her career to date. Many thought she would be next in line to fight Shevchenko, but the UFC instead chose to give the title shot to Liz Carmouche.

Chookagian had the chance to become the No. 1 contender back at UFC 231 when she took on Jessica Eye in Toronto. Chookagian lost a split decision in that fight and Eye ended up getting the title shot at UFC 238, where she was brutally knocked out by a Shevchenko head kick.

Chookagian is actually ranked as the No. 2 contender at 125lbs according to the UFC’s official rankings, just one spot behind eye and one spot ahead of Carmouche. She certainly has the right to ask for a title shot just based on her standing in the division.

One thing is working against Chookagian, though, and that’s her lack of finishes. All seven of Chookagian’s UFC bouts have gone to decision. We all know the UFC matchmakers and UFC president Dana White prefer giving title shots to fighters who stop their opponents, so perhaps the promotion is waiting for Chookagian to get a knockout or submission win before rewarding her with the title shot that she craves.

Should Katlyn Chookagian be next in line to fight Valentina Shevchenko?