Katlyn Chookagian reacts following loss to Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 247

Katlyn Chookagian has reacted to her loss after getting stopped by Valentina Shevchenko last weekend at UFC 247.

The No. 1 ranked contender challenged the reigning champion for the flyweight title in the co-main event on Saturday. In dominant fashion, Shevchenko dismantled Chookagian with her grappling and striking skillset. She finished the fight by TKO in the third round. An onslaught of ground and pound was enough to seal Chookagian’s fate as Referee Jacob Montalvo put a stop to the action.

Shevchenko’s victory at UFC 247 is her fifth in a row and her third defense of her 125-pound title. Meanwhile, with a third loss added to her 13-3 career, Chookagian was left gutted by the fight outcome.

On Instagram, Chookagian posted a picture from the fight with the caption: “Work sucked yesterday.”

A number of Chookagian’s fellow fighters offered her support in the replies, including Tatiana Suarez, Angela Hill and Kayla Harrison.

“We all love you 💕💕,” said Suarez.

“You’re dope, and I still like your dance better. 👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾,” added Hill.

“♥️♥️♥️,” posted Kayla Harrison.

The co-main event may have ended on a low note for Chookagian, but Shevchenko is making the most of another successful title defence. She has even named three potential upcoming opponents.

“We just watched the rankings of flyweight with Laura Sanko, and it was after Katlyn (Chookagian) (and) Jessica Eye. It was Joanne Calderwood, Jennifer Maia, and Roxanne Modafferi. These three girls I think are strong fighters. They have very good skills. Each one, they have different styles of fighting. I would love to fight any one of them,” Shevchenko said.

Calderwood has won three of her four last fights and is riding off a split decision victory over Andrea Lee. Maia is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Chookagian. However, she has won 8 of her last 10 fights. Modafferi is coming off a major upset win against Maycee Barber at UFC 246. The UFC will likely choose an opponent from those three options

As for Katlyn Chookagian, it remains up in the air who she will fight next. Who would you like to see her face in her next Octagon appearance?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/7/2020.