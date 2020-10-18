Pros react after Jessica Andrade TKO’s Katlyn Chookagian at UFC Fight Island 6

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 6 event was co-headlined by a key women’s flyweight bout between Katlyn Chookagian and Jessica Andrade.

After losing her title to Weili Zhang and then suffering a decision defeat to Rose Namajunas, former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (20-8 MMA) decided to make the jump to flyweight.

The Brazilian had won 7 of her past eight fights prior to those two most recent setbacks, so many fans and analysts were interested to see if she could rebound in the promotions 125-pound division.

Meanwhile, Katlyn Chookagian (14-3 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Fight Island 6 co-main event looking to build off the impressive decision victory she earned over Antonina Shevchenko this past May. That victory was preceded by a TKO loss to Antonina’s sister Valentina at UFC 247, in a bout that served as Chookagian’s first career UFC title opportunity.

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 6 co-main event did not last long as Jessica Andrade was able to put Katyln Chookagian away with ground and pound after landing a pair of nasty body shots.

Official UFC Fight Island 6 Result: Jessica Andrade TKO’s Katlyn Chookagian in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Andrade defeating Chookagian below:

It’s crazy to see old film of Jessica fighting at 135 😳 #UFCFightIsland6 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) October 18, 2020

Another big win for Andrade!! #UFCFightIsland6 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 18, 2020

That liver shot looked like it caught KC on the full exhale. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 18, 2020

Not so quick @jessicammapro I also beat the #1 Contender on 2 weeks notice. After I beat COVID I’m coming for that belt 🏆 — Cynthia Calvillo (@cyn_calvillo) October 18, 2020

Andrade will steal yo girl #UFCFightIsland6 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) October 18, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 17, 2020