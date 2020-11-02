Cynthia Calvillo vs. Katlyn Chookagian added to UFC 255, Lauren Murphy responds

An intriguing women’s flyweight bout between Cynthia Calvillo and Katlyn Chookagian has been added to UFC 255, and Lauren Murphy responded.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report that Calvillo vs. Chookagian will take place at UFC 255, which is set for November 21 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card is headlined by a pair of flyweight title fights, with men’s champion Deiveson Figueiredo taking on Alex Perez and women’s champion Valentina Shevchenko against Jennifer Maia

UFC in the process of finalizing Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (@cyn_calvillo) at UFC 255 on Nov. 21, per sources. Same night as Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia title fight. Fourth appearance this year for Chookagian, and a big one for Calvillo. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 2, 2020

UFC in the process of finalizing Katlyn Chookagian ( @blondefighter ) vs. Cynthia Calvillo ( @cyn_calvillo ) at UFC 255 on Nov. 21, per sources. Same night as Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia title fight. Fourth appearance this year for Chookagian, and a big one for Calvillo.

Soon after the news broke that Calvillo vs. Chookagian is being added to UFC 255, another top contender in Lauren Murphy took to social media to pan the news. According to Murphy, she was offered a No. 1 contender fight against Calvillo on December 12 at UFC 256. However, Murphy says that UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard gave the fight to Chookagian instead. Check out what Murphy had to say on her Twitter below.

LOLOL 😂😂

I told Mick on Friday, I would fight Cynthia Dec 12. It was supposed to be a #1 contenders bout. He sent a contract. I asked to sleep on it because there’s some big stuff in it, shit way over my head. Tried to call him this AM. Woke up from a nap today and saw this. https://t.co/DhbyPIbyyP — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) November 2, 2020

LOLOL I told Mick on Friday, I would fight Cynthia Calvillo Dec 12. It was supposed to be a #1 contenders bout. He sent a contract. I asked to sleep on it because there’s some big stuff in it, shit way over my head. Tried to call him this AM. Woke up from a nap today and saw this.

A fight between Calvillo and Murphy was supposed to take place at UFC 254 before Calvillo tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be removed from the card. Murphy ended up picking up a win over Liliya Shakirova and called for a title shot after. However, it appears as though the UFC decided to go a different direction. Perhaps Murphy can take on Jessica Andrade — who recently finished Chookagian — in a title eliminator, instead.

Who do you think wins, Cynthia Calvillo or Katlyn Chookagian?