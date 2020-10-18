UFC Fight Island 6 Results: Jessica Andrade TKO’s Katlyn Chookagian (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 6 event is co-headlined by a key women’s flyweight bout featuring Katlyn Chookagian taking on former strawweight champ Jessica Andrade.

After losing her title to Weili Zhang and then suffering a decision defeat to Rose Namajunas, Jessica Andrade (20-8 MMA) has decided her future lies at 125lbs.

The Brazilian had won 7 of her past eight fights prior to those two most recent setbacks, so it will be interesting to see if she can rebound in the promotions flyweight division.

Meanwhile, Katlyn Chookagian (14-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Fight Island 6 co-main event looking to build off the impressive decision victory she earned over Antonina Shevchenko this past May. That victory was preceded by a TKO loss to Antonina’s sister Valentina at UFC 247, in a bout that served as Chookagian’s first career UFC title opportunity.

Round one of tonight’s UFC Fight Island 6 co-main event begins and Jessica Andrada comes forward with a big left hand that just misses. Chookagian with a kick but Andrade catches it and presses her up against the cage. The former strawweight champion gets Katlyn to the floor and quickly begins working some ground and pound. Chookagian looks to secure a submission. She turns for a leg lock but Andrade is able to break free. Back on the feet now and Andrade lands a pair of knees after pressing Katlyn Chookagian back against the fence. Andrade separates and lands a low kick that drops Chookagian. That was nasty. Katlyn is back up and throws a front kick that misses. Jessica Andrade ducks a jab and pushes Chookagian back against the cage. Good body shots from the Brazilian. Katlyn breaks free from the fence and lands a body kick. Andrade with a good combination. Chookagian with a jab and then a low kick. Andrade shoots in and picks up Chookagian and slams her to the Octagon canvas. That was impressive. Chookagian is back up and Andrade drills her with a knee to the body. Another body shot and Chookagian is down. This one is all over! Wow!

Official UFC Fight Island 6 Result: Jessica Andrade def. Katlyn Chookagian via TKO in Round 1

